When life deals you a good hand (ahem, living in a luxe villa worth around a million), you might easily lose touch with reality. Not if you’re René and Helma Bos, though.

The couple are selling their stunning Zoetermeer home. Knowing just how bad the Dutch housing crisis is, they want to use this sale to help new home-buyers.

Dutch house of dreams

The Bos family home is a beautiful waterfront property with six bedrooms and its own boat in Zoetermeer, AD shares. 🤩

René bought the house mansion when he was just 28 (it was the 90s…). Not too shabby, right? The value estimates concur.

The Bos’s real estate agent listed the house on Funda for €925,000, while Funda places the upper limit at a whopping €1,061,000.

Helping starters

The Bos family realises that first-time buyers of today’s Dutch housing market face an almighty challenge.

So, part of the profits of the Bos’s Zoetermeer property will be deposited into a fund to help home starters in the Netherlands.

“All those starters who can’t get started with their lives and The Hague doesn’t follow through,” says René, “That’s why we came up with the [initiative]. Because we believe in sharing.”

How does it work?

The Bos family will donate part of the earnings from the house sale: 10% of everything over the Funda estimate of €984,000, and every euro above the upper limit of €1,061,000.

The fund is meant for people aged 30 and over, who still live at home. It gives them a maximum rental contribution of €300 per month, for a maximum of one year.

The Bos family hopes others will join their initiative and donate to the fund. Dutch 30-year-olds living at home share this hope. 🙏

What do you think of the Bos family initiative? Let us know your thoughts!