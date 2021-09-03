New Dutch coronavirus relaxations on September 20? Not so fast

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
The Dutch government’s idea for new relaxations — such as saying goodbye to face masks in public transport — were planned to come into effect on September 20. However, these rules are now likely to end five days later.

At the last press conference on August 13, the cabinet laid out a road map for navigating the Netherlands out of lockdown. The new relaxations included an end to working from home (read, no more working in your fluffy slippers 😢), the end of face masks on public transport, 😳 and no more prescribed seating in cafes, 🕺.

However, this next step of the opening plan is likely to be pushed back, as the law would have to be amended before the relaxations can come into effect, RTL Nieuws reports.

What new measures are we looking at?

Beyond the above items, the delay comes hand in hand with some changes to the re-opening.

It was previously planned that in all locations where there were 75 people present — standing or seated — they will soon have to show proof of recovery, a negative test, or vaccination. However, that number will likely be less than 75.

In addition, anyone who still requires testing for access (testen voor toegang) will have to pay a personal contribution instead of it being free.

READ MORE | Goodbye freebie coronavirus tests: government wants access tests paid for

The end of all restrictions

November 1 had previously been earmarked as the day on which all Dutch coronavirus restrictions would end — hello sweet freedom? However, there is some doubt about whether this will still be the case.

There are concerns about the reopening of clubs and the testing for access program. After all, we wouldn’t want another dancing with Janssen fiasco…

After that, only the basic measures will remain — such as washing your hands, coughing into your elbow, ventilating well, and testing in case of complaints.

Wait, are people calling those measures? We thought that was just basic hygiene. Wash your hands, everyone. 🧼

What are your thoughts on the possible end of restrictions? Tell us in the comments below!

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
