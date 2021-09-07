Oldest Dutch Neanderthal gets a face!

The oldest ancient Dutchie, Neanderthal Krijn, has been given a facial reconstruction. Unlike other reconstructions, Krijn has an approachable, smiling face. 🧑✨

While only a fragment of his skull survived, The National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden has reconstructed the ancient Nederlander‘s face — reports NOS.

An amateur palaeontologist discovered a fragment of fossil on the coast of Zeeland, which was sucked up from the North Sea.

It is estimated that he lived 50,000-70,000 years ago in Zeeland (but maybe he was Belgian?). Experts believe that he died around his 20th birthday. 🎂

It’s not known if Krijn lived on a diet of haring and boterhammen at the time. 🐟

A unique fossil

He also has a distinctive bump on his head, where palaeontologists believe he had a tumour — based on the state of his skull.

Curator Luc Amkreutz believes that the fossil will be attractive to people and says, “I think it’s cool to see such an old fossil, but when I look at the image I feel a certain kinship. This is not a species that was as far away from us as they thought until recently.”

Krijn will be showing off his new smile at the Doggerland Exhibition — about prehistoric era life — in Leiden starting from September 7, 2021.

What are your thoughts on this caveman’s new face? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: National Museum of Antiquities, Leiden