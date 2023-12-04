This is The Hague’s latest plan to build hundreds of new apartments

We dibs the operating room 🙋‍♀️

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
the-hague-netherlands-parliament-house
The municipality of the Hague is coming in strong with new plans to battle the housing crisis — and its next step is buying two empty locations of an old hospital.

The city council aims to build hundreds of apartments on the lot of the HagaZiekenhuis (The Hague Hospital) within the next three to five years, reports the NOS.

Plans and negotiations

The municipality and hospital have finally come to an agreement about the purchase of the old hospital, but plans are still in the works about who will be allowed to move into the new apartments.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital was used as a vaccination location, and since last year, one of the buildings has been used as a winter shelter for homeless people.

The buildings are now being used for temporary housing, and it’s likely they will also be used for childcare or housing for “different target groups” while the construction process goes on.

What do you think of this solution to the housing crisis in the Netherlands? Tell us in a comment below.

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who’s been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

