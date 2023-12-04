The municipality of the Hague is coming in strong with new plans to battle the housing crisis — and its next step is buying two empty locations of an old hospital.

The city council aims to build hundreds of apartments on the lot of the HagaZiekenhuis (The Hague Hospital) within the next three to five years, reports the NOS.

Plans and negotiations

The municipality and hospital have finally come to an agreement about the purchase of the old hospital, but plans are still in the works about who will be allowed to move into the new apartments.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital was used as a vaccination location, and since last year, one of the buildings has been used as a winter shelter for homeless people.

The buildings are now being used for temporary housing, and it’s likely they will also be used for childcare or housing for “different target groups” while the construction process goes on.

