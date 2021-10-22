The Netherlands falls short on vaccines promised to developing countries

The Netherlands has fallen far short of its promise to donate 27 million vaccines to developing countries. So far only 2.15 million vaccines have been donated — angering aid organisations.

In early October, the Ministry of Health announced their new policy to donate one shot to developing countries for every vaccine administered in the Netherlands. 💉

In line with this policy, the Netherlands was due to donate more than 27 million vaccines — 21 million through the United Nations vaccine program COVAX, and 6 million independently.

However, RTL Nieuws reports that at this point only 2.15 million shots have been donated, meaning the Netherlands is nowhere near what they promised — disappointing.

COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. The goal of the COVAX program is to vaccinate 20% of the population in 92 low and middle-income countries. Before the end of the year, these countries were due to receive 1.7 billion vaccines.

De Jonge blames COVAX

In early September, the Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge wrote in a letter to parliament that donating to COVAX has been complicated in part because the organisation only accepts shots that come directly from the factory.

However, the ministry has promised that they still want to donate 27 million vaccines this year — but this will require a lot of catching up in just three months.

The Netherlands is still entitled to more than 20 million vaccines this year. If these are delivered as promised, they will largely be delivered directly to COVAX. 💪

Problems with last-minute deliveries

Obviously, we all want the Netherlands to be true to its word, but there’s a potential problem in-store with numerous countries scrambling at the last minute to make their deliveries.

If everything arrives in bulk at the last minute, this can overwhelm and cause distribution problems for UNICEF (who distribute on behalf of COVAX), leading to vaccines going to waste.

What are your thoughts on the Netherlands failing to deliver on the promise of donating vaccines to developing countries? Tell us in the comments below!

