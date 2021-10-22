Geen probleem: no current concerns about new coronavirus variant in the Netherlands

NewsHealth
Farah Al Mazouni
Image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-test-tubes-3735747/

Delta Plus, a new mutation of the delta variant of coronavirus, has been doing the rounds in the Netherlands — but the RIVM doesn’t see a threat yet.

Circulating since mid-August, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reported that the share of this sub mutation in the total number of coronavirus infections has been 0.1% to 0.2% — meaning it’s not a reason for concern. Goed news 🙌

According to Nu.nl, an RIVM spokesperson noted that “the percentage of it has remained stable,” making it difficult to say whether this mutation is more contagious or resistant against vaccines.

However, since the percentage of the subvariant is hardly increasing, the RIVM is confident that it is not a highly contagious strain, the NOS reports.

If that’s not enough to put your mind at rest, the variant has not yet been designated by the WHO as a variant of concern either. 🤞

Across the pond

As the RIVM continues to monitor the AY.4.2 variant (i.e Delta plus) in the Netherlands, the new sub-variant is causing trouble for our neighbours in the United Kingdom, with suspicions that it may be responsible for a sharp increase in their numbers of new infections.

According to Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, this variant is not a current game-changer as it follows a similar pattern of how the delta variant surpassed the alpha variant.

However, “we have to take this into account for our approach to the virus in the winter,” warns Koopmans. Stay safe guys!

What do you think of the latest development of coronavirus warnings in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Previous article15 weirdly cute things Dutch people do
Next articleDutch Quirk #2: bike with an umbrella
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

The Ocean Cleanup, founded by Dutch teenager, removes almost 30,000 kilos of garbage from ocean

Let's give a swell of applause to The Ocean Cleanup who claim removing mass amounts of plastic from the sea...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

5 things we wish we knew about utilities in the Netherlands

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
You’ve braved the Dutch housing market, secured your dream home, and now it’s finally time to settle in and relax. But what about utilities?  Whether...

The Ocean Cleanup, founded by Dutch teenager, removes almost 30,000 kilos of garbage from ocean

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Let's give a swell of applause to The Ocean Cleanup who claim removing mass amounts of plastic from the sea is now possible. 👏 The...

The Netherlands falls short on vaccines promised to developing countries

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The Netherlands has fallen far short of its promise to donate 27 million vaccines to developing countries. So far only 2.15 million vaccines have...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X