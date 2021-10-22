Geen probleem: no current concerns about new coronavirus variant in the Netherlands

Delta Plus, a new mutation of the delta variant of coronavirus, has been doing the rounds in the Netherlands — but the RIVM doesn’t see a threat yet.

Circulating since mid-August, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reported that the share of this sub mutation in the total number of coronavirus infections has been 0.1% to 0.2% — meaning it’s not a reason for concern. Goed news 🙌

According to Nu.nl, an RIVM spokesperson noted that “the percentage of it has remained stable,” making it difficult to say whether this mutation is more contagious or resistant against vaccines.

However, since the percentage of the subvariant is hardly increasing, the RIVM is confident that it is not a highly contagious strain, the NOS reports.

If that’s not enough to put your mind at rest, the variant has not yet been designated by the WHO as a variant of concern either. 🤞

Across the pond

As the RIVM continues to monitor the AY.4.2 variant (i.e Delta plus) in the Netherlands, the new sub-variant is causing trouble for our neighbours in the United Kingdom, with suspicions that it may be responsible for a sharp increase in their numbers of new infections.

According to Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, this variant is not a current game-changer as it follows a similar pattern of how the delta variant surpassed the alpha variant.

However, “we have to take this into account for our approach to the virus in the winter,” warns Koopmans. Stay safe guys!

What do you think of the latest development of coronavirus warnings in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels