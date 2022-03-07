Here comes the sun: more bright weather for the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
We weren’t kidding, March will be sunny month! The week kicks off with an especially warm Monday, temperatures around seven to eight degrees. ☀️

And as always in the Netherlands, there will be light winds from the east and northeast throughout the day, reports NU.nl. 🍃

Misty mornings

The northern half of the country might experience early morning fog or mist, but don’t get discouraged just yet!

Luckily for us, the sun will eventually break through to warm up the rest of the country and shine brightly for the rest of the afternoon. 🌤

Chilly evening

In the evening, the temperatures will drop to zero degrees in the western part of the Netherlands. The rest of the country will experience temperatures a few degrees below zero. Brrr! 🥶

But apart from this little slip-up, it seems like good weather is here to stay in the Netherlands — at least for now.

Cherry blossom season

Tulips aren’t the only attraction that comes into “blossom” this time of year. Although less popular, the Netherlands has a few cherry blossom sites you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Cherry blossom season is quite short in the Netherlands, from late March until late April — better plan those city excursions soon to catch these beauties! 🌸

How are you planning to spend this sunny day? Let us know in the comments!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

