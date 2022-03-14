Time to vote: polling stations open for Dutch municipal elections

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Get your stempas (voting pass), ID, and red pencil ready! Polling stations opened today for Dutch municipal elections 2022 and continue until March 16. 🇳🇱

Some polling stations opened as early as 7:30 this morning and will stay open until 9 PM, reports the NOS.

Distribution of voters

A whopping 13.6 million people can vote in the elections this year — that’s nearly 80% of the population in the Netherlands! 🌍

To accommodate the number of potential voters, the elections are being held across three days this week, similar to the House of Representative elections last year.

READ MORE | Gemeentes: what are Dutch municipalities and how do they work?

Coronavirus measures won’t apply in polling stations anymore — including wearing face masks and social distancing. However, it will still be possible to keep your distance.

Who’s allowed to vote?

Voting is possible in 333 municipalities. Anyone eligible to vote should have received their voting pass in the mail beforehand. 📮 Almost everyone who lives in the Netherlands and is at least 18 years old can vote.

READ MORE | Your guide to voting in the Dutch municipal elections 2022

And before you worry, Dutch nationality is not necessary to vote in these elections! 🗳However, if you are from a non-EU country, you need to have lived in the Netherlands for at least 5 years.

Will you be voting in the Dutch municipal elections this year? Tell us in the comments!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
