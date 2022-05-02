CultureHistory

Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭

The Netherlands celebrates Dodenherdenking or Remembrance Day on May 4 to commemorate civilians and soldiers around the world during World War II and other conflicts.

At 8 PM on May 4, the entire country observes two minutes of silence.

Why two minutes?

The Netherlands chooses to observe a two-minute silence for a particular reason. According to NPO Radio 1, the tradition originated in a memorial service hosted by Cape Town’s mayor for World War I soldiers in South Africa all the way back in 1916.

The actions of Cape Town’s mayor were recognised across Europe.

The first minute is for those who died and the second minute is for those who returned from battle as well as “where the war had an impact for generations to come”.

Now, many European countries continue to observe two minutes of silence during Remembrance Day.

How does the Netherlands celebrate Remembrance Day?

Apart from observing two minutes of silence, Dutch people will often hang the Dutch flag in their windows or at half-mast on flagpoles from 6 PM until the sun sets. This marks the mourning period.

The Netherlands holds the official commemorative service at the National Monument in Amsterdam (Dam Square). The King and Queen attend, give speeches, and lay wreaths.

What should you do as an international during Remembrance Day?

Many municipalities hold commemorations across the country, the biggest and busiest being at Amsterdam’s Dam Square.

Citizens also hold memorials at war cemeteries in the Hague. Other large cities host commemorations in squares or outside the city hall.

Unable to attend? No problem, people don’t really go out of their way to attend commemoration ceremonies, so don’t worry if you can’t.

Instead, many people choose to pay their respects by holding their own two minutes of silence on May 4 and stopping what they are doing for a few minutes.

How do you usually pay your respects during Remembrance Day? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleToday is the sunniest day of the week: what about the rest of May?
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Photo report: the Netherlands at war, 1940-1945

This year, we're celebrating 77 years since the end of World War II. The world we live in today is...
Vlad Moca-Grama -
Culture

The Polish army that helped free the Netherlands

Many laud the Americans, the British, and the Canadians for the Dutch liberation during the Second World War. What a...
Vedika Luthra -
Culture

A sacred plot of US soil in the Netherlands dedicated to WWII American liberators

In the United States, Memorial Day honours its military personnel who have died while serving in the US Armed Forces...
Jim Goyjer -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Photo report: the Netherlands at war, 1940-1945

This year, we're celebrating 77 years since the end of World War II. The world we live in today is...
Vlad Moca-Grama -

Latest posts

Today is the sunniest day of the week: what about the rest of May?

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Growing a little tired of the overcast weather? Then you'll love this report! The sun is finally breaking through the clouds and today is...

4,300 Ukrainian refugees have found work in the Netherlands so far

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Throughout April, Dutch employers were asked to report if they employed Ukrainian refugees to the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency (UWV). During the first week,...

Utrecht toddler takes mother’s car for a joyride, hits (only?) two vehicles

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Baby driver alert! In Utrecht, an 'entrepreneurial' four-year-old boy got into his mother's car and collided with two parked cars. The police joked that...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X