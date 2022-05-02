Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day

The Netherlands celebrates Dodenherdenking or Remembrance Day on May 4 to commemorate civilians and soldiers around the world during World War II and other conflicts.

At 8 PM on May 4, the entire country observes two minutes of silence.

Why two minutes?

The Netherlands chooses to observe a two-minute silence for a particular reason. According to NPO Radio 1, the tradition originated in a memorial service hosted by Cape Town’s mayor for World War I soldiers in South Africa all the way back in 1916.

The actions of Cape Town’s mayor were recognised across Europe.

The first minute is for those who died and the second minute is for those who returned from battle as well as “where the war had an impact for generations to come”.

Now, many European countries continue to observe two minutes of silence during Remembrance Day.

How does the Netherlands celebrate Remembrance Day?

Apart from observing two minutes of silence, Dutch people will often hang the Dutch flag in their windows or at half-mast on flagpoles from 6 PM until the sun sets. This marks the mourning period.

The Netherlands holds the official commemorative service at the National Monument in Amsterdam (Dam Square). The King and Queen attend, give speeches, and lay wreaths.

What should you do as an international during Remembrance Day?

Many municipalities hold commemorations across the country, the biggest and busiest being at Amsterdam’s Dam Square.

Citizens also hold memorials at war cemeteries in the Hague. Other large cities host commemorations in squares or outside the city hall.

Unable to attend? No problem, people don’t really go out of their way to attend commemoration ceremonies, so don’t worry if you can’t.

Instead, many people choose to pay their respects by holding their own two minutes of silence on May 4 and stopping what they are doing for a few minutes.

How do you usually pay your respects during Remembrance Day? Tell us in the comments below.