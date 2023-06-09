Pas op! Amsterdam’s train timetables will be SLASHED this weekend

If you are planning to enjoy a night out in Amsterdam this Friday, you might want to make plans to stay over at a friend’s place.

Trains in Amsterdam will not be running from midnight on Friday to early morning on Saturday. So, if you have plans to catch the train after a night at the club, you should definitely make alternative transport plans or ask a friend if you can crash on their couch.

The reason for no trains in Amsterdam

The malfunction that caused train traffic to shut down around Amsterdam last Sunday has been identified by ProRail, reports NU.nl. That’s great news, but… why are there no trains again?

When the malfunction occurred, employees of the train traffic control post rushed to Utrecht for the emergency plan to divert traffic from Amsterdam to Utrecht. They can now return to Amsterdam, which means that trains won’t be running while this happens as the system will be offline.

“During this move, the systems in Amsterdam will be activated and the staff will also be brought from Utrecht to Amsterdam. Because the systems are down, no train traffic will be possible around Amsterdam,” ProRail says in a press release.

What was the malfunction that caused all the drama?

The system failed on Sunday afternoon and left hundreds of travellers stranded after concerts in Amsterdam and other parts of the country. At that time, ProRail could not identify the cause of the issue.

However, ProRail has now identified the reason for Sunday’s major malfunction as a defective hardware component. They have now replaced the part and tested the system thoroughly over two days.

The results of the test? Everything is working how it should again. Phew! 😅

