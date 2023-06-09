Pas op! Amsterdam’s train timetables will be SLASHED this weekend

FeaturedNewsTraffic
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
NS-train-in-amsterdam-central-station
[Editorial use only] Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/amsterdam-central-station.html?sh=26e63c4e9bdaf8573ac73405445199405cb9095a&filter=all&qview=41648165

If you are planning to enjoy a night out in Amsterdam this Friday, you might want to make plans to stay over at a friend’s place. 

Trains in Amsterdam will not be running from midnight on Friday to early morning on Saturday. So, if you have plans to catch the train after a night at the club, you should definitely make alternative transport plans or ask a friend if you can crash on their couch. 

The reason for no trains in Amsterdam

The malfunction that caused train traffic to shut down around Amsterdam last Sunday has been identified by ProRail, reports NU.nl. That’s great news, but… why are there no trains again? 

READ MORE | Trains to start running again to and from Amsterdam at 9 AM after NS and ProRail malfunction

When the malfunction occurred, employees of the train traffic control post rushed to Utrecht for the emergency plan to divert traffic from Amsterdam to Utrecht. They can now return to Amsterdam, which means that trains won’t be running while this happens as the system will be offline.

“During this move, the systems in Amsterdam will be activated and the staff will also be brought from Utrecht to Amsterdam. Because the systems are down, no train traffic will be possible around Amsterdam,” ProRail says in a press release.

What was the malfunction that caused all the drama?

The system failed on Sunday afternoon and left hundreds of travellers stranded after concerts in Amsterdam and other parts of the country. At that time, ProRail could not identify the cause of the issue.

@rafaelsanchesxx #concert #harrystyles #amsterdam #ns #trains #poorplanning @harrystylesamsterdam ♬ original sound – rafaelsanchesxx

However, ProRail has now identified the reason for Sunday’s major malfunction as a defective hardware component. They have now replaced the part and tested the system thoroughly over two days.

The results of the test? Everything is working how it should again. Phew! 😅

Will your Friday night plans be affected with no trains running in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
9 podcasts that’ll have you speaking Dutch in no time
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

“Hanky panky Shanghai”: this ultra-racist Dutch birthday song needs to go

Anti-racism organisation, Asian Raisins, has started a petition to stop the use of this shocking Dutch song in schools and...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

9 podcasts that’ll have you speaking Dutch in no time

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 3
Want to learn Dutch but have difficulty making head or tail of the tongue-twisting sounds of the lowlands? Time to put on your headphones...

“Hanky panky Shanghai”: this ultra-racist Dutch birthday song needs to go

Simone Jacobs - 0
Anti-racism organisation, Asian Raisins, has started a petition to stop the use of this shocking Dutch song in schools and society — and we’re...

17 Dutch towns with the funniest names

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 4
The Netherlands has countless cities and villages, each with its unique atmosphere. While some towns have gained fame due to their attractions, others are...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.