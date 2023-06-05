Trains to start running again to and from Amsterdam at 9 AM after NS and ProRail malfunction  

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
train in amsterdam centraal bringing people to work near Amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/train-maintenance.html?filter=all

Arrange alternative modes of transport or work from home this Monday, as there will still be disruptions around Amsterdam and Schiphol after train cancellations.

After a continuing IT failure at the ProRail traffic control post in Amsterdam, the NS and ProRail announced that trains would be running to and from Amsterdam starting at 9 AM, says Het Parool. However, disruptions could continue for the rest of the morning.

More train routes delayed

The malfunction is not only affecting traffic in Amsterdam but is also causing delays and cancellations in other routes across the country from as early as 5 PM on Sunday, reports the NOS.

“Many trains are running,” says a ProRail spokesperson but alternative departure times, delays, and cancellations could impact other train journeys, so best keep an eye on the NS travel planner before you head to the office. 

Travellers stranded

Last night, there was no traffic in both Amsterdam and Utrecht, leaving many travellers stranded. Buses could not be used to replace the trains due to the large number of travellers.

“ProRail and NS regret that we were unable to bring many travellers home last night and that they had to spend the night at the station,” NS writes in a statement. “This is not what travellers should expect from us.”

The trains were particularly busy on Sunday night, partly due to a concert by Harry Styles in the Johan Cruijff Arena. There was also a concert in AFAS Live, bringing the total number of concert visitors to 55,000.

@danielaplaisier I hate the f*cking NS🖕but the concert was amazing😌 #ns #harrystyles #fypシ #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #concert #ziggodome #hslot #loveontour #hslotamsterdam #hslot2023 #trains #amsterdam #netherlands ♬ Late Night Talking – Harry Styles

Stranded travellers in Utrecht were accommodated at Jaarbeurs, and those in Amsterdam were taken care of in the Ziggo Dome. Stretchers were set up, and food and drinks were provided. 

International train traffic affected 

Train traffic to Brussels, Berlin, and Frankfurt was also affected by the malfunction.

READ MORE | Catching an international train from NL this summer? You’ll need to reserve that ticket first!

Trains to Paris and London run through Brussels, so these trains will most likely also feel the effects. 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

