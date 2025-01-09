Brace yourself for train disruptions around Amsterdam and Schiphol this weekend

Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Pas op, train travellers! Double-check the travel planner before you leave your house the next few weekends, or you might find yourself trying to take the train from a platform that isn’t in use. 

The NS is renovating several tracks around Amsterdam this January, meaning your usual journey might see some (temporary) changes. 

More construction, fewer trains

Planning on catching a flight? Brace yourself for challenges getting to Schiphol by train — at least this weekend (January 10-13), when ProRail will carry out some work on the airport’s tracks.

Platforms four, five, and six will be unavailable, and fewer trains will run as a result. 

That same weekend, you’ll face a similar issue but on different tracks. From January 10 to 12, construction work will also impact the route between Amsterdam Muiderpoort and Weesp.

This means almost no trains will run on that route this Saturday and Sunday (January 11 and 12). Travellers trying to reach Amsterdam Centraal from Amersfoort or Hilversum can travel through Duivendrecht. 

But wait, there’s more!

But if you think you can delete the NS app and resume your regular peaceful travel after this weekend, we have some bad news for you. At least if you’re heading south… Amsterdam South, to be specific. 😬

Station Zuid will also be getting a makeover, this time between Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 26.  

The result? Tracks three and four won’t be used, and fewer trains will run. So, make sure to double-check your journey that week (or come up with some good excuses for being late). 

Will these NS renovations impact your journey? Let us know in the comments!

Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

