Travelling to the UK from the Netherlands? You’ll soon need this special travel permit

Starting today, international travellers must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the United Kingdom. The UK government’s reasoning for this new step? “To better monitor their borders.“

While European nationals can still visit the UK for less than 180 days without the permit, an ETA will be mandatory starting April 2, 2025.

What does this mean for Dutch travellers?

If you’re travelling from the Netherlands to the UK after April 2, you’ll need to secure an ETA in advance.

The NOS emphasises that this measure applies even for short trips or transits through British territory, as well as for children and babies.

However, it does not apply to you if:

You have a UK visa,

You have permission to live, work or study in the UK,

You are a British or Irish citizen,

You are travelling with a British overseas territories citizen passport, or

You live in Ireland and travel from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man.

What you’ll pay for an ETA

As with all good things in life, an ETA comes with an application fee of around €12 (£10).

Tip: Make sure to apply on time! Most applications are processed within minutes, but others can take up to three working days. You can apply on this website starting March 5th.

Once approved, your ETA is valid for the next two years and can be used for multiple trips.

So, whether you’re off to the UK for a plate of fish and chips, to refine your posh British accent, or just for a short layover at London Heathrow, make sure you’ve got your shiny new ETA. ✨

What do you think about this new measure? Let us know in the comments below.