Travelling to the UK from the Netherlands? You’ll soon need this special travel permit

One more thing for your travel to-do list 📋

NewsInternational
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Last updated
1 minute read
man-at-airport-travelling-with-passport-and-suitcase-in-hand
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/51207829/stock-photo-closeup-of-man-holding-passports.html

Starting today, international travellers must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the United Kingdom. The UK government’s reasoning for this new step? “To better monitor their borders.

While European nationals can still visit the UK for less than 180 days without the permit, an ETA will be mandatory starting April 2, 2025.

What does this mean for Dutch travellers?

If you’re travelling from the Netherlands to the UK after April 2, you’ll need to secure an ETA in advance.

The NOS emphasises that this measure applies even for short trips or transits through British territory, as well as for children and babies.

READ MORE | 5 ways the Netherlands is better than the UK according to a Brit 

However, it does not apply to you if:

  • You have a UK visa,
  • You have permission to live, work or study in the UK,
  • You are a British or Irish citizen,
  • You are travelling with a British overseas territories citizen passport, or
  • You live in Ireland and travel from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man.

What you’ll pay for an ETA

As with all good things in life, an ETA comes with an application fee of around €12 (£10).

Tip: Make sure to apply on time! Most applications are processed within minutes, but others can take up to three working days. You can apply on this website starting March 5th. 

Once approved, your ETA is valid for the next two years and can be used for multiple trips. 

READ MORE | 7 ways life in the UK is drastically different to life in the Netherlands

So, whether you’re off to the UK for a plate of fish and chips, to refine your posh British accent, or just for a short layover at London Heathrow, make sure you’ve got your shiny new ETA. ✨

What do you think about this new measure? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Brace yourself for train disruptions around Amsterdam and Schiphol this weekend
Next article
What’s up with those tiny cars in the Netherlands?
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Brace yourself for train disruptions around Amsterdam and Schiphol this weekend

Pas op, train travellers! Double-check the travel planner before you leave your house the next few weekends, or you might...
Lina Leskovec -

Latest posts

Discover Bar Kantoor, the ‘lekkerste’ office in Amsterdam

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
Tired of the grind at your workplace? Go wind down at Bar Kantoor, the West Amsterdam restaurant where elegant office decor meets tasty wining...

19 places you can get to by TRAIN from the Netherlands

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Romantic weekends in Paris, celebrating Oktoberfest in Munich, or skiing in the French Alps: these 17 trains departing from Holland are guaranteed to bring...

Here’s how Dutch changed the English language forever

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
Have you ever heard people complain that the use of English is becoming too widespread in the Netherlands, changing the way Dutch people speak...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar