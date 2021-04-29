Dutch trains back on track after strikes cancelled

Dutch train workers will no longer go on strike after an agreement was reached between the FNV union and ProRail.

Train travel was threatened to be disrupted across the country after FNV union members planned to go on strike.

The strikes would be have been at different times in different locations, with a full-day, nationwide mega-strike planned for Saturday, May 1. One strike already occurred yesterday from 6:00 AM until 8:00 AM for trains between Utrecht, Amsterdam, Amersfoort, and Alkmaar.

But no need to stress! The trains will keep calm and carriage on after an agreement has been struck on a new collective labour agreement. Trains will now go full steam ahead — for the time being.

However, FNV union members still need to approve of the agreement. If it’s approved, all the planned strike actions will be completely cancelled.

Feature Image: Alp Ancel/Unsplash