Hoping to sit out on a terrace? Better bring an umbrella

In typical Dutch fashion, the sun and warm weather will disappear just when it’s needed. If you were hoping to hit the terraces within the next few days you’ll be needing an umbrella and a nice fuzzy jumper.

With the relaxation of coronavirus measures, it seems the sun has taken its bow and will now exit stage left. From today, the Netherlands will see temperatures drop. A strong north-westerly wind will cool down the country with temperatures reaching no higher than 11 degrees, Buienradar reports.

Dust off your umbrella

Today will also see showers across the country — and they’re going to linger quite awkwardly. In fact, they may just get in the way of your weekend on the terraces.

Buienradar forecasts that this weekend will see “cool weather and a few showers.” The showers in question will be “regular” — but don’t cancel your seat on the terrace just yet.

Perhaps you’ll get lucky

The forecast also makes use of the word “changeable” saying there will be showers “as well as some sun.” Allow us to translate. This means, in typical Dutch fashion, that while it may rain for a few hours, there’s still a chance you could be lucky enough to soak up 30 minutes of sunshine!

So perhaps it’s best to keep your terrace appointments for now, bring an umbrella and cross your fingers.

A chilly start to May

Regardless of rain, it’s going to be nippy until at least Tuesday (which will see heavy, cool winds.) Temperatures are expected to reach no higher 12 degrees over the next five days — so don’t let what little sunshine there is fool you! Bring your jumpers and jackets people, you won’t regret it.

Were you planning to hit the terraces this weekend? Will the weather be stopping you? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Alexandre Feyfant/Unsplash