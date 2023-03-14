Trains in these Frisian cities are to be halted for a week due to… badgers?!

Sometimes trains get cancelled due to delays or staff shortages… and sometimes they get cancelled because of badgers. 🦡

Yes, you read that right. 😳

Currently, no trains will be running between Workum and Stavoren this week, because badgers have decided to make dozens of underground caves near the village of Molkwerum.

According to the NOS, these caves can collapse under the pressure of a passing train, making them a safety concern.

Hard to move them

The badgers have made their home at the station of Koudum-Molkwerum for years, and the track had previously to be repaired whilst trains drove at an adjusted speed.

ProRail’s rail manager is well aware of the problem and has had plans to relocate the badgers, but the badgers are a little too cosy in their current home to move.

In fact, since they are a protected species, they can’t be chased out of their burrows without authorities granting permission.

No solution just yet

According to a ProRail spokesperson, “they are in their breeding season and are therefore often in their burrow.” Although it’s currently unclear how to solve the problem, the rail company will be talking to various authorities to find a solution.

It is also unknown how long the blockage will last, but ProRail advises travellers to keep an eye on their travel planner. 👀

