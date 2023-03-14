Trains in these Frisian cities are to be halted for a week due to… badgers?!

Sometimes trains get cancelled due to delays or staff shortages… and sometimes they get cancelled because of badgers. 🦡

Yes, you read that right. 😳

Currently, no trains will be running between Workum and Stavoren this week, because badgers have decided to make dozens of underground caves near the village of Molkwerum.

According to the NOS, these caves can collapse under the pressure of a passing train, making them a safety concern.

Hard to move them 

The badgers have made their home at the station of Koudum-Molkwerum for years, and the track had previously to be repaired whilst trains drove at an adjusted speed. 

ProRail’s rail manager is well aware of the problem and has had plans to relocate the badgers, but the badgers are a little too cosy in their current home to move.

In fact, since they are a protected species, they can’t be chased out of their burrows without authorities granting permission. 

No solution just yet

According to a ProRail spokesperson, “they are in their breeding season and are therefore often in their burrow.” Although it’s currently unclear how to solve the problem, the rail company will be talking to various authorities to find a solution. 

It is also unknown how long the blockage will last, but ProRail advises travellers to keep an eye on their travel planner. 👀

What do you think about these badgers blocking trains from running? Tell us in the comments below! 

Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

