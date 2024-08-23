They say lightning never strikes in the same place twice, but transport workers in the Netherlands do — so mark September 11 in your calendars.

Regional transport workers just announced that they will be striking in the second week of September, NOS shares.

They join the NS train strikes previously announced by FNV on the same date — which means not only will the NS services be down, but so will regional transport.

Morning commutes will be difficult

Those of us with a morning commute will be particularly unlucky.

This is because the strike affects morning hours. The NS and regional transport will not run between 4 AM and 8 AM, so you might want to work from home where possible.

You can check urban transport links in cities like Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam as they will continue to run.

But even that might prove difficult on September 10, as a short work stoppage in urban transport is also planned.

Why are they striking?

These strikes are intentionally planned on the same day for a BIG impact.

The unions hope the disruption pressures the government to share further plans for the so-called RVU scheme.

The scheme, which allows heavy job workers to retire three years earlier than normal, is set to expire next year.

So far, the government has yet to approve an extension of the measure. Time will tell if the strikes help speed up their decision.

