Here we go again: the Netherlands is fully red on European coronavirus map

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
The Netherlands is once again completely red on the coronavirus map — meaning that the country is now sitting at the second-highest warning level. Wat jammer (what a shame)!

The provinces of North Holland, North Brabant, Groningen, and Drenthe were, until yesterday, orange. However, they have now turned red due to a rapid increase in the number of positive coronavirus tests, RTL Nieuws reports.

What is the ECDC map?

The ECDC is the European counterpart of the RIVM. Every Thursday they publish a coronavirus map that evaluates the risk level of European countries by looking at the number and percentage of positive tests in the previous two calendar weeks.

The map has four colours: green, orange, red, and dark red — with green meaning safe and dark red being the highest warning level. 🚦

Implications for travel ✈️

Countries often decide on the basis of the map whether or not to tighten the rules for travellers from other countries.

That means as countries review the map, we could see greater travel restrictions placed on people coming from the Netherlands.

Some provinces to go dark red next week?

It’s likely that Gelderland and Overijssel could take it one step further and turn dark red next week.

Meanwhile, Zeeland (the least populated province in the Netherlands) has become the province with the fourth-highest infections in the country.

In the past two weeks, 382 out of every 100,000 Zeelanders have tested positive — almost 82% more than last week’s map showed. 😳

How is the rest of Europe looking?

In other European countries, the number of infections is also on the rise. Like the Netherlands, Germany has also turned fully red.

  • Wallonia: red to dark red
  • The Spanish Basque Country: orange to red
  • France: partly green to completely orange
  • Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania: completely dark red

The warning colours for Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria are also slowly darkening.

What are your thoughts on the Netherlands going red on the European coronavirus map? Tell us in the comments below!

