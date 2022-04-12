Big screens in Amsterdam will soon warn tourists about street dealers

Amsterdam Red Light District area in the city centre

A new Amsterdam campaign is planning on installing large LCD screens in the Red Light District to warn tourists and ‘day trippers’ about street dealers, according to the NOS. ☘️

The city of Amsterdam aims to reduce the number of street dealers, especially around the centre and the Red Light District due to the areas’ popularity with tourists

With the Dutch illegal cannabis market being estimated at €4,8 billion per year, it’s no wonder that they’re going to start regulating it. 🤯

Why is this happening? 

The mayor of Amsterdam — Femke Halsema — explains that many tourists come to Amsterdam specifically to visit coffee shops, which are mainly in the centre of the city. 

Halsema also mentions how these ‘soft drug tourists’ cause a lot of nuisance which makes them easy to spot and target by street dealers. 

There are thousands of active street dealers who haven’t been caught by the police yet, says Halsema. Maybe having large screens scattered around the city centre could give them a little scare? 🤪

Will soft drug tourism end in Amsterdam? 

The city mayor wants to make the sale of soft drugs to tourists in Amsterdam practically impossible in order to better regulate the cannabis market. 💶

These measures can potentially reduce the number of tourists in the city but Halsema finds that the regulation of the cannabis market can be simplified by banning sales to tourists. 

Of course, the coffee shop industry is quite against these measures. They explain that regulations will only cause street dealing to escalate. 🤷🏻‍♀️

What do you think about Amsterdam’s measures against street dealers? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

