Amsterdam Centraal is opening an underwater bike garage (finally!)

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
We have some wheelie good news for you! Prorail and the municipality of Amsterdam are about to open a bike shed for a casual 8,800 more bikes to rest their wheels at Amsterdam Centraal. 

Het Parool reports that the innovative underwater bike shed will open soon — and any Amsterdammers will agree that this news can be greeted with a hoera!

The new space should help to fix the absolute chaos that is the station’s outdoor bike parking.

Get your wheels churning

Ok, how soon are we talking? On January 26, Amsterdam Centraal’s underwater bike shed will officially open its doors to bikes of all shapes, states, and sizes.

In a country where there are more bikes than there are people, more efforts need to be made to accommodate them, and Prorail and Amsterdam’s municipality have done just that. 🚲

How does it work? 

For 24 hours, cyclists can park their bikes for free, but for each day after that, your spot will cost a mere €1.35 per day.

The bike shed lies under the tracks and directly connects to the passenger tunnel to ensure a smooth and practical journey.

READ MORE | Do’s and don’ts of riding a bicycle in the Netherlands

Its design will be sleek and modern, says Prorail, with enough space to prevent the eyesore of looking at a flood of rusty bicycles.

What’s more? You won’t have to spend forever looking for a bike spot as red and green lights will indicate where a spot’s free. Heel handig!

Are you a regular commuter at Amsterdam Centraal? Tell us in the comments below!

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like "cultural shock." Eva's mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

