Goodbye chaos! Schiphol is officially ditching passenger restrictions

Lyna Meyrer
Pack your bags! Schiphol’s interim CEO, Ruud Sondag, has announced the end of the airport’s passenger restrictions. 

Currently, the airport is fighting long waiting queues by allowing only 50,000 passengers to travel through the airport each day — a limit that will be lifted by the end of March, as the NOS writes. ✈️

The end of the staff shortage

In 2022, Schiphol airport struggled with flight cancellations, huge delays, and general mismanagement. This was largely the result of a shortage of security staff following the coronavirus pandemic.

After Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop resigned last September, Ruud Sondag has taken the reins, and expects the airport to be functioning at its full potential come March 26th. 💪

With higher pay and better hours, Schiphol has started to attract staff to fill the empty spots of a whopping 850 security guards. 

“Since November, the shortage has halved,” a Schiphol spokesperson tells the NOS, and “another 285 security guards are in the process of getting their education.” 👮‍♀️

New year, new Schiphol

The new staff, combined with technological improvements, will allow Schiphol to lift its current restrictions. 🚫

“Starting March 26, we will build up from 50,000 to 71,000 departing travellers a day,” Sondag says, “in a more comfortable travel environment than the past year.”

But this goal cannot be achieved without following some guidelines.

Travellers must do their part

To make security checks faster, Schiphol expects commitment, not only from its own staff, but also from passengers.

From now on, they will ask passengers travelling together to share a hand luggage tray at security control (side-eyes our overdramatic hand luggage).

They will also hire additional staff to help passengers with their luggage, and use social media to show people how to best to pack their bags. #influencer. 🛄

Will you be booking a trip from Schiphol this summer? Tell us in the comments!

Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

