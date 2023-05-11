Less chance of heatwave after showers, clouds and thunder in NL

It’s almost the middle of May, and the Netherlands is greeted by nothing but wet weather. On the bright side, there is less chance of a heatwave.

These past weeks have made it hard to plan our outfit in advance: lots of rain and humidity, not the most ideal combination.

But remember those extremely hot summer days that would reach up to 40 degrees Celsius a few summers ago? Those days are behind us as “the chance of an extremely hot summer is smaller,” states meteorologist of Buienradar, Nicolien Kroon.

The wettest spring in years

We can all agree: Dutch weather is unpredictable — you never know when the rain will hit you (hint: always keep your umbrella handy and ja, even when biking).

While we’re used to a lot of rain, the Netherlands hasn’t seen such a wet spring since 1988…35 years ago. 😳 Reason behind it? “It’s due to the coming and going of low-pressure areas,” states Kroon to RTL Nieuws.

I’m from the Netherlands.



If I look outside all I see is rain… — Carlo Thielen (@CarloThielen) May 9, 2023

While it is good for nature (trees and plants are certainly happy), too much rain can also be a problem for farmers and market gardeners with their seeding. “And we are all a bit fed up with it too,” says Kroon.

A wetter summer

While the past three summers have been very dry and hot (cue flashback of extreme sweating), the rainy weather today is making up for those days.

“This is good,” states Kroon, as “the water has all been nicely replenished; hopefully, we will have to spray a little less and more moisture will evaporate, making it a little less hot.”

minus the rain maybe this is july temperatures in the netherlands pic.twitter.com/eUlloA8d9f — ann 🌱 (@veryroundcat) May 10, 2023

What does this mean for the upcoming days? To burst your bubble, it will continue to be rainy and grey until the end of the week, with a chance of local thunderstorms towards the end of the day on Saturday and Sunday, lovely. 🙂

But for the rest, the weekend should remain dry with temperatures up to 20 degrees Celsius and sun, just in time for Mother’s Day.

After the weekend, the rain will continue to soak up the sun this weekend as much as possible.

How are you managing this cold and wet spring weather? Tell us in the comments below!