Living on an average salary? Congrats! You can afford 1% of Dutch homes

The Dutch housing market is in a depressing state, with 99% of all houses being out of reach to single people living on an average salary. 😬

The situation has gotten worse with the recent increase in mortgage interest, writes De Hypotheker, making it even harder than usual to borrow cash.

A steep fall since last year

If you were a single, average-income person just one year ago, you would’ve been 70% luckier, since a baffling (not really 🙄) 3.3% of houses were available for you back then.

If this news instantly makes you (a single, average income-earning person) hate every couple on earth, you can simmer down since it’s not much easier for them to snatch a house in the lowlands either.

Nowadays, only 20% of houses are on the menu for couples in the Netherlands, a decline of 44% in just one year.

I'm just gonna wait until the inevitable catastrophic collapse of the Dutch housing market before I move out. Shouldn't be much more than a year or two away now! — Legendarium (@LegendariumBand) June 7, 2022

In other words: it’s been a rough year for regular folks planning to get a new house in the Netherlands.

City life is off limits

The biggest Dutch cities are the worst when it comes to housing accessibility for people on average salaries.

Affordable houses in cities like Amsterdam and The Hague are nearly non-existent, and the situation has been described as “impossible”.

It seems like the only option left is to live in the middle of nowhere in the Dutch countryside. No wonder people are running away from the Randstad region like never before.

