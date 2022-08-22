Living on an average salary? Congrats! You can afford 1% of Dutch homes

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-expensive-dutch-houses
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/51917781/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-on-july-10.html

The Dutch housing market is in a depressing state, with 99% of all houses being out of reach to single people living on an average salary. 😬

The situation has gotten worse with the recent increase in mortgage interest, writes De Hypotheker, making it even harder than usual to borrow cash.

A steep fall since last year

If you were a single, average-income person just one year ago, you would’ve been 70% luckier, since a baffling (not really 🙄) 3.3% of houses were available for you back then.

READ MORE | The housing market in the Netherlands in 2022: to buy or not to buy a house?

If this news instantly makes you (a single, average income-earning person) hate every couple on earth, you can simmer down since it’s not much easier for them to snatch a house in the lowlands either.

Nowadays, only 20% of houses are on the menu for couples in the Netherlands, a decline of 44% in just one year.

In other words: it’s been a rough year for regular folks planning to get a new house in the Netherlands.

City life is off limits

The biggest Dutch cities are the worst when it comes to housing accessibility for people on average salaries.

Affordable houses in cities like Amsterdam and The Hague are nearly non-existent, and the situation has been described as “impossible”.

READ MORE | The 30% ruling and buying a house in the Netherlands in 2022

It seems like the only option left is to live in the middle of nowhere in the Dutch countryside. No wonder people are running away from the Randstad region like never before.

Have your Dutch house dreams been crushed yet? Tell us about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleIf the world biked like the Dutch, CO2 emissions from cars would drop by 20%
Next articleCustomers aren’t prepared for their bills; Dutch energy companies concerned
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Customers aren’t prepared for their bills; Dutch energy companies concerned

As a result of high energy prices in the Netherlands, many customers are unable to pay the total of their...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Customers aren’t prepared for their bills; Dutch energy companies concerned

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
As a result of high energy prices in the Netherlands, many customers are unable to pay the total of their monthly energy bills. Now,...

If the world biked like the Dutch, CO2 emissions from cars would drop by 20%

Juni Moltubak - 0
The humble bike has been any environmentalist's best friend for decades. That's why everyone should start acting more Dutch and jump on a bike...

Strikes on Dutch trains this week: what you can expect (hint: delays)

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
On Wednesday, 24 August, NS workers will begin a week-long strike against the Dutch railway company, which will affect train schedules in certain areas. That...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X