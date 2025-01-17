This Dutch city has started crowdfunding for its residents on welfare 

An initiative to take some stress away

NewsPolitics & Society
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Last updated
2 minute read
oudegracht-area-utrecht-city-centre
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/189948698/stock-photo-the-oude-gracht-is-the.html

Welfare recipients in the Netherlands can find themselves in a tricky financial situation if they want to work more. Sounds counterproductive? It is!

That’s why the municipality of Utrecht has started a crowdfunding campaign to help relieve some of that financial stress for its residents. 

The goal? To raise €100,000 for 100 residents receiving welfare. 

Quick maths

First, let’s break down why this campaign is necessary. 

Welfare recipients who also work part-time can earn between €170 and €273 extra per month on top of their welfare benefit, depending on their situation.

If they earn more, this extra amount will be cut from their benefit the following month. 

READ MORE | Banking in the Netherlands: The complete guide

Adding to the financial stress, this money can also be cut from the benefit they receive the month after, even if they work less than the month before and have no extra income. This can leave people struggling to make ends meet.

Something to offset this difference

Sounds confusing? Alderman for work and income, Linda Voortman thinks so too. That’s why the municipality has started crowdfunding with the help of citizen’s initiative Collectief Kapitaal (Capital Collective). 

“We want people to have financial security and peace of mind,” Voortman tells the NOS, so the aim is to raise €100,000 to cover the possible benefit cuts the current welfare system allows for. 

With this money, 100 residents will receive up to €1,000 for the year. This money will be used as a “buffer budget”, which can offset the difference in income that some welfare recipients struggle with.  

In doing this, Voortman wants to encourage welfare recipients to reenter the labour market, instead of being dissuaded by the insecurity and confusion caused by the current system. 

The law needs some revising

But why crowdfunding, you may ask? After all, this is a municipality, not an indie film director. 

Well, according to the current law, it would be illegal to fund such a project with municipal money. 

Voortman hopes the crowdfunding initiative will encourage the Lower House to change the current welfare system and has sent a “buffer budget” proposal for their consideration.

READ MORE | The Trias Politica: Dutch system of government and why it matters

Regardless of what the Lower House thinks, it seems like Utrecht residents support Voortman’s idea — they’ve already raised €30,000 in one day of the crowdfunding campaign. 

What do you think of initiatives like this to help with welfare confusion? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
7 questions about using savings platform Raisin in the Netherlands, answered
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Yet another Code Yellow announced for NL (but it’s got nothing to do with wind or rain)

An invisible enemy has forced the KNMI to announce a Code Yellow for parts of the country — yep, the...
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 -

Latest posts

7 questions about using savings platform Raisin in the Netherlands, answered

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The savings platform Raisin has been active for a couple of years now in the Netherlands — but what is Raisin? And what can...

Yet another Code Yellow announced for NL (but it’s got nothing to do with wind or rain)

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
An invisible enemy has forced the KNMI to announce a Code Yellow for parts of the country — yep, the Netherlands is once again...

Mobile phones and SIM cards in the Netherlands: ultimate 2025 guide

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 9
Moving to the Netherlands offers a number of challenges: from navigating the housing crisis to registering yourself — and you've beat them all! But...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar