Wages in the Netherlands are rising! Here’s why

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
two-business-people-shaking-hands-collective-labour-agreements-netherlands
Image: Wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/13963776/stock-photo-two-businesspeople-shaking-hands.html

It seems like everything is constantly rising in the Netherlands. Rent, house prices, gas — you name it. However, wages are now rising too!

In fact, they’re making a big jump. 🎉

Last month, there was an average wage increase of 2.4% for collective labour agreements. That’s the highest level since the onset of coronavirus, reports NU.nl.

Important discussions back on track

At the onset of the pandemic, discussions about collective labour agreements in the Netherlands virtually came to a standstill. After slowly starting up again, September marked the month where the number of collective labour agreements made between employers and unions finally went back to normal.

READ MORE | About time: staff shortage leads to higher wages in Dutch hospitality sector

The Dutch employers’ organisation AWVN told NU.nl that they expect wages to increase further in future agreements — zin er in! 😍

Why now?

The recent jump in wages is caused by a number of factors. According to AWVN, “the fading of the coronavirus pandemic, rising inflation, and the increasing tightness in parts of the labour market” all push employers to offer higher wages.

What do you think of the developments in wages in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos

Previous articleMaking a comeback: Dutch OMT predicts worse coronavirus season than expected
Next articleDutch rents are rising once again — and internationals are to blame
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Red-orange-red: the Netherlands’ warning level due to go up on the European coronavirus map

Just last week, the Netherlands was downgraded from red to orange on the European coronavirus map. However, in the past...
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -

Latest posts

Red-orange-red: the Netherlands’ warning level due to go up on the European coronavirus map

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
Just last week, the Netherlands was downgraded from red to orange on the European coronavirus map. However, in the past week, there’s been a...

Dutch rents are rising once again — and internationals are to blame

Farah Al Mazouni -
For the first time since 2020, prices for rental housing in the free sector rose in July, August, and September in a peak that...

Wages in the Netherlands are rising! Here’s why

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
It seems like everything is constantly rising in the Netherlands. Rent, house prices, gas — you name it. However, wages are now rising too!...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X