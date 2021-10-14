Wages in the Netherlands are rising! Here’s why

It seems like everything is constantly rising in the Netherlands. Rent, house prices, gas — you name it. However, wages are now rising too!

In fact, they’re making a big jump. 🎉

Last month, there was an average wage increase of 2.4% for collective labour agreements. That’s the highest level since the onset of coronavirus, reports NU.nl.

Important discussions back on track

At the onset of the pandemic, discussions about collective labour agreements in the Netherlands virtually came to a standstill. After slowly starting up again, September marked the month where the number of collective labour agreements made between employers and unions finally went back to normal.

The Dutch employers’ organisation AWVN told NU.nl that they expect wages to increase further in future agreements — zin er in! 😍

Why now?

The recent jump in wages is caused by a number of factors. According to AWVN, “the fading of the coronavirus pandemic, rising inflation, and the increasing tightness in parts of the labour market” all push employers to offer higher wages.

What do you think of the developments in wages in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos