Walkers save beached seahorses along the Dutch coast following storms

Vigilant hikers saved several weakened seahorses on the coast of Noord Holland over the weekend. 🌊

Normally, seahorses cling to seaweed but likely broke free during the recent storms and washed up on the sand, according to the NOS. 🥺

Seahorse rescuers

One seahorse was found by a hiker who placed the seahorse in a sandwich bag with seawater and seaweed. The Dierenambulance (animal ambulance) took the seahorse to an aquarium in Bergen aan Zee. The Dierenambulance reported the seahorse was in better condition. 😇

Another hiker found two live seahorses and took them to the North Sea Aquarium Fort Kijkduin in Huisduinen.

A rare occurence

A spokesperson from Dierenambulance said that it is “special” to find so many seahorses in one week. The Dierenambulance don’t often pick up seahorses because of their size and camouflage.

The Dierenambulance advises everyone to call them if they find weak seahorses so that they can bring them to the nearest aquarium. It’s good to temporarily keep them in seawater and give them a piece of seaweed to cling to. 🌿

