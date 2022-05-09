First touch of summer: will high temperatures last all week?

The only Monday blues in sight this morning is the clear sky presiding over the Dutch landscape.

After what Dutchies would call a “fresh” (frisse) start to the morning, temperatures are rising steadily. In fact, much of the Netherlands will experience a cosy 20 degrees by late morning. ☀️

In the north and west, however, temperatures will remain around 19 to 22 degrees for the rest of the day, while the centre of the country heats up to about 23 degrees.

In the southeast, temperatures can climb to a full 26 degrees. According to Weer.nl, that makes it the first local summer day of 2022!

So, we’re off to a great start but what will the rest of the week look like?

Tuesday: it’s a surprise! (almost)

Tomorrow, the sun will reappear for a large part of the day but its effect is cooled by a strong wind and sporadic cloud cover. “To what values ​​the temperature rises depends on the amount of sunshine and how quickly the cold air penetrates,” writes Weer.nl.

Ultimately, we’re probably looking at 18 degrees in the northwest and west, and around 27 degrees in the southeast.

“Despite some clouds, it is generally sunny today. It’s not really warm yet, but the temperature is rising. According to the latest insights, the temperature at the start of the new work week will even rise to 25 degrees in summer.”

Wednesday to Friday: sunny, with a chance of showers

On Wednesday, the wind will continue to sweep over the country. However, temperatures can still reach 17 degrees at the coast while in Limburg some lucky beans will have up to 24 degrees.

Thursday, the chance of showers “increases considerably” and they might even be accompanied by a thunderstorm. ⛈️

But just how warm will it be? As you hide under your umbrella during what could be relatively heavy rainfall, you’ll feel it to be somewhere around 18 degrees.

Unless you’re in the north. In that case, you’ll be stuck with a maximum of 15 degrees — helaas pindakaas!

Friday, temperatures will range from 16 degrees by the coast to 21 degrees in the southeast.

Weekend weather: summer temperatures return

While the weather seems to be a bit fickle during the weekdays, a high-pressure area secures us a sunny weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will see less wind and temperatures can climb to 25 degrees or more.

What are your plans for the warmer weather? Tell us in the comments below!

A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

