More EU students could be eligible for Dutch student finance (um, finally!)

The Education Executive Agency (DUO) now has a series of lawsuits from EU students on its back. It turns out that European international students are commonly rejected by DUO — and wrongly so, says the students’ lawyers.

According to the NOS, several students have won lawsuits against DUO in recent years, suggesting that the agency will be less likely to automatically reject EU students in the future.

But why did DUO reject them in the first place? And how will an increased number of applicants affect the costs for Dutch student grants?

“Deterrent policy” stops students from applying

According to the lawyers who have represented EU students, DUO has a “deterrent policy” that dissuades students from applying for financial aid in the Netherlands.

Any EU student who has a part-time job can, in principle, apply for student finance with DUO. This is because they are regarded as employees in the eyes of the EU and should therefore have equal rights in all EU Member States — including the right to benefits such as financial aid.

So far so good. Get a (side) job, get financial aid. Right?

Right?? 👀

…and sidesteps EU regulations

Well, while the EU doesn’t have a requirement for the number of hours you need to work to be entitled to equal rights, DUO does.

On its website, DUO states that “students who work more than 56 hours a month will receive student finance.”

While DUO almost always rejects applications from students who work less than 56 hours, the requirement does not hold up in court. “In the case law, we soon see that you are fine from 40 hours a month,” says Jillian van Damme, who conducted several successful proceedings against DUO.

Consequences for EU students

While many students give up the hope of receiving Dutch student finance upon seeing the 56 hours requirement from DUO, some apply regardless.

“The students who do [apply] and are then rejected for not meeting the 56-hour standard often leave it at that,” Van Damme says.

She continues: “And for the students who are still going to challenge that, it often takes six months to a year before they get their justice.”

The long waiting time leaves students with an acute need for money, decreased focus on their studies as they are occupied with legal proceedings, and sometimes an unwanted return to their home countries.

DUOs’ response

While the agency denies having a “deterrent policy” it will now look more closely at whether someone who works less than 56 hours is still entitled to student finance, writes the NOS.

Moreover, DUO intends to inform students better by making it clearer on the website that you can also be entitled to tuition fees if you do not work 56 hours.

This could mean that more EU students will apply for, and receive Dutch student finance in the future.

“That is positive for the mental well-being of international students,” says Habtamu de Hoop who is an MP from PvdA.

Costs for student finance increase

While great news for international students, more applications could cause the costs of student finance to increase.

In 2021, only 7% of EU students in the Netherlands received financial aid from DUO.

And while it is difficult to assess how DUO’s new attitude will translate in terms of costs, MPs fear that it will have consequences for Dutch students.

Harry van der Molen (CDA) says: “Given the growing number of foreign students, it seems to me that this is an amount that can quickly add up.”

The Minister of Education, Culture, and Science, Robbert Dijkgraaf, has launched an investigation into the possible consequences of a more lenient approach by DUO.

What do you think of DUO’s treatment of EU students? What will the consequences of more applications be? Tell us in the comments!