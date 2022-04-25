What’s the weather like on King’s Day 2022?

Whether or not we have good weather on King’s Day 2022 depends on where you are in the Netherlands. 📍

Unlike last year, when we couldn’t even celebrate King’s Day, the weather probably won’t be perfect this time around. 😔

Philippe Schambergen of Buienradar said it’s up to the cloud cover in the coming days, according to RTL Nieuws.

Grey, cloud-fulled skies

The eastern border of the Netherlands can expect some showers over the next two days — and the clouds won’t be moving away very quickly. 💨

According to Buienradar’s weather models, it is likely the northwest will be cloudy and grey. In the southeast, it may be warm and sunny, but “there is a lot of uncertainty.” 🤔

Schambergen expects the clouds to move a bit towards the southeast. “Locally that can really cause a lot of rain. A thunderstorm is also possible.” 🌩

Schambergen says temperatures also depend on clouds. “Under cloud cover, it will be a maximum of 12 degrees, but in places where the clouds stay away, it can be a nice 16 degrees.” 😎

A chilly (King’s) night

On Tuesday evening, the wind (of course) will push even more clouds over the country — and the good weather on King’s Day all depends on where the clouds spread.

The night after King’s Day will be exceptionally cold for this time of year, with a maximum of two to three degrees Celsius and potentially frozen ground across the country. 🥶

If you’re planning on going out for King’s Night, it’s going to be an exceptionally fresh evening. ❄️

18 degrees for the King

De koning himself Willem-Alexander will visit Maastricht for King’s Day 2022, where temperatures may reach as high as 18 degrees Celsius.

At the moment, the weather is really all over the place in the Netherlands, so make sure to bring the beer, umbrella, sunglasses, raincoat and shorts!

How are you spending King’s Day in the Netherlands this year? Share your plans with us in the comments!