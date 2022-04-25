What’s the weather like on King’s Day 2022?

NewsWeather
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Red, white, blue, and orange flags hanging under a sunny, bright, blue sky
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/king%27s-day.html?qview=72746131

Whether or not we have good weather on King’s Day 2022 depends on where you are in the Netherlands. 📍

Unlike last year, when we couldn’t even celebrate King’s Day, the weather probably won’t be perfect this time around. 😔

Philippe Schambergen of Buienradar said it’s up to the cloud cover in the coming days, according to RTL Nieuws.

Grey, cloud-fulled skies

The eastern border of the Netherlands can expect some showers over the next two days — and the clouds won’t be moving away very quickly. 💨

According to Buienradar’s weather models, it is likely the northwest will be cloudy and grey. In the southeast, it may be warm and sunny, but “there is a lot of uncertainty.” 🤔

Schambergen expects the clouds to move a bit towards the southeast. “Locally that can really cause a lot of rain. A thunderstorm is also possible.” 🌩

Schambergen says temperatures also depend on clouds. “Under cloud cover, it will be a maximum of 12 degrees, but in places where the clouds stay away, it can be a nice 16 degrees.” 😎

A chilly (King’s) night

On Tuesday evening, the wind (of course) will push even more clouds over the country — and the good weather on King’s Day all depends on where the clouds spread.

The night after King’s Day will be exceptionally cold for this time of year, with a maximum of two to three degrees Celsius and potentially frozen ground across the country. 🥶

If you’re planning on going out for King’s Night, it’s going to be an exceptionally fresh evening. ❄️

18 degrees for the King

De koning himself Willem-Alexander will visit Maastricht for King’s Day 2022, where temperatures may reach as high as 18 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE | What’s happening in the Netherlands on King’s Day 2022?

At the moment, the weather is really all over the place in the Netherlands, so make sure to bring the beer, umbrella, sunglasses, raincoat and shorts!

How are you spending King’s Day in the Netherlands this year? Share your plans with us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleOld man steals ham, cheese, and shrimp from Albert Heijn: can’t afford them
Next articleDutch Quirk #126: Play weird street games on King’s Day
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Old man steals ham, cheese, and shrimp from Albert Heijn: can’t afford them

Get ready to have your heartstrings pulled. An old man in Zoetermeer broke the Dutch internet after he was caught...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Buying a car in the Netherlands: 6 things to know

Emma Brown - 16
Have you thought about buying a car in the Netherlands? Is your old car crumbling to pieces? Or have you just moved and are...

Dutch Quirk #126: Play weird street games on King’s Day

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
If there's something Dutchies love, it's celebrating their beloved King on King's Day. And part of the festivities includes a series of weird and...

Old man steals ham, cheese, and shrimp from Albert Heijn: can’t afford them

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Get ready to have your heartstrings pulled. An old man in Zoetermeer broke the Dutch internet after he was caught shoplifting ham, cheese and...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X