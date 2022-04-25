Old man steals ham, cheese, and shrimp from Albert Heijn: can’t afford them

Get ready to have your heartstrings pulled. An old man in Zoetermeer broke the Dutch internet after he was caught shoplifting ham, cheese and shrimp from an Albert Heijn.

Why? Because of his explanation behind the shoplifting: he simply couldn’t afford them.

Needs to steal to eat

Community police officer Rob Doorneveld shared the 80-year-old’s story, moved by the man’s explanation, RTL Nieuws reports.

A spokesperson for the police explains to RTL Nieuws that the man wasn’t simply making up an excuse either. He genuinely needed to steal the food in order to feed himself.

“We always check these kinds of stories and we have checked that man’s private situation. That is why we have good reasons to assume that his story is correct.”

In the Netherlands, the AOW (pension) starts at €1,244.35 per month. People start receiving it at a very specific 66 years and 7 months old.

Outcry on social media

News of the old man’s brush with the law has stirred up many supporters on the internet. Reacting to the policeman’s tweet, DENK MP Farid Azarkan tweeted that “It would have been better if you had given him the bag of groceries.”

And many agreed, with people offering to pay for the man’s groceries. One user said, “What a cool country, the elderly have to steal to make ends meet.” Another wrote, “the fact that an elderly man has to steal cuts my soul.”

Not everyone on his side

However, while the man has received much support online, there are others who remain critical of his theft — namely, his food choices.

“These are all luxury products that he stole,” one person wrote, with others pointing out that there are many people who can’t get by (guess that makes it ok?) 🤷‍♀️

While the support for the 80-year-old is certainly there, he will not be getting away without a (very light) slap on the wrist for his €17.75 steal. According to RTL Nieuws, he will be reprimanded but will not earn himself a criminal record.

What do you think of this man’s story? Tell us in the comments below!