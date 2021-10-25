Disappointing Dutch: almost a quarter of companies won’t become carbon-neutral until at least 2100

Don’t beat yourself up for taking a long shower or forgetting your metal straw when you go out. With company CO2 emissions far outpacing personal emissions, the blame has shifted; but the outlook isn’t great.

Over 50% of Dutch companies have their sights set on being virtually climate neutral by 2030 at the latest, an increase from 48% last year.

That might sound okay — until you look at the other side. Almost a quarter don’t expect to become carbon neutral before the year 2100. Last year that number was only 13%. 🏭

Not-so-fun fact: Over 70% of the world’s emissions are caused by just 100 companies.

Meanwhile, other companies have also revised their environmental goals, with the average year to eliminate a company’s carbon footprint increasing from 2045 to 2047.

The unsettling data comes from the ‘Outcomes of the Dutch Innovation Monitor 2021’ report, ordered by UvA’s Amsterdam Center for Business Innovation.

Driven by profits (and corporate greed?)

For the Dutch companies who are lagging behind, what’s worth killing the planet? 💰💰💰 (of course).

Almost half of the companies surveyed cited meer geld (more money) as their main motivation. Only one-fifth say ethical motives are their number one priority.

Professor Henk Volberda, research leader and professor of strategy & innovation at the UvA, tells RTL Nieuws the results of the survey are “a very worrying development.”

He can see a very clear difference in the approach of the two companies. Those planning to become carbon neutral look further ahead and invest more in R&D, ICT, and their own staff.

Those that don’t expect to become carbon neutral for at least another 78 years only focus on the short term and invest less in the same areas.

