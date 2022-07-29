New round of COVID-19 shots from mid-September

NewsHealth
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
female-nurse-gives-coronavirus-booster-shot-to-adult-man
Image: Milkos/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/462591028/stock-photo-female-nurse-in-gloves-and.html

To remain protected against the Coronavirus, everyone aged 12 and up will have the option to get another COVID-19 vaccination this fall.

But first, people in medical risk groups and health care personnel with patient contact will be invited for another dose of the vaccine.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

New wave possible

Although the worst peak(s) of COVID-19 seem to be behind us (knock on wood), the virus is still not eradicated, and measures must still be taken to deal with the virus.

As the Netherlands is preparing itself for another possible wave of COVID-19 this fall, strengthened protection on the individual as well as the public level is necessary.

READ MORE | Dutch hospitals are about to get busier with coronavirus patients

To curb the worst societal effects of a new wave, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) is therefore strongly recommending another round of vaccinations.

An extra dose can help protect those at risk and those who want the extra protection against serious illness and death.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleSunshine incoming! Clearer skies are headed to the Netherlands
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Sunshine incoming! Clearer skies are headed to the Netherlands

Sunny-side up, Dutchies! 🌞 The weather gods have blessed us with some clear and welcoming skies for the next few...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

Sunshine incoming! Clearer skies are headed to the Netherlands

Gaelle Salem - 0
Sunny-side up, Dutchies! 🌞 The weather gods have blessed us with some clear and welcoming skies for the next few days. It’s safe to say...

Internationals now make up 40% of all uni students in the Netherlands

Juni Moltubak - 0
Generally speaking, the Netherlands is super international — but now, international students verge on comprising half of all students in Dutch universities. The...

Inflation in the Netherlands jumps to almost 12% percent: here’s what you’ll pay more for

Gaelle Salem - 0
The Dutch inflation rate is on the rise, moving from an increase of 9.9% in June to a whopping 11.6% this month. 😯 The Dutch...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X