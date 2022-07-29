New round of COVID-19 shots from mid-September

To remain protected against the Coronavirus, everyone aged 12 and up will have the option to get another COVID-19 vaccination this fall.

But first, people in medical risk groups and health care personnel with patient contact will be invited for another dose of the vaccine.

New wave possible

Although the worst peak(s) of COVID-19 seem to be behind us (knock on wood), the virus is still not eradicated, and measures must still be taken to deal with the virus.

As the Netherlands is preparing itself for another possible wave of COVID-19 this fall, strengthened protection on the individual as well as the public level is necessary.

To curb the worst societal effects of a new wave, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) is therefore strongly recommending another round of vaccinations.

An extra dose can help protect those at risk and those who want the extra protection against serious illness and death.

