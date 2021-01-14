If you can’t feel it in the air this morning — lucky you — but if you can, then you know that today is chilllyy. This chill will linger for the next few days and may even bring snow to the Netherlands this Saturday!

It’s cold now, but today’s temperatures will be the balmiest ones you will see for the next few days. Tonight, a light to moderate frost will set in across the country with temperatures potentially reaching as low as -6 in the regions of Gelderland, Overijssel, Limburg and Brabandt.

This cold snap is set to last until at least Sunday or Monday, which will see “softer” temperatures, Wouter van Bernebeek, meteorologist at Weerplaza, predicts.

Time to break out the ice skates?

The drop in temperature over the next few days would not usually be welcome in our books, but given that it may spice up our lives with some ice and snow, we’ll make an exception.

Van Bernebeek predicts that this cold snap could lead to the creation of some rudimentary ice-rinks — so time to dust off those ice skates kiddos. “We are talking about three or four days of cold. That is enough to freeze a flooded pasture or a skating rink.”

This is especially the case if a freeing fog sets in during the daytime, which will see temperatures reach a maximum of 1-2 degrees.

Ok, but what about that snow?

Did someone say snow? Why yes, yes they did. Weer.nl predicts that this weekend has the potential to be a wintry one. Saturday morning will begin with some sunshine — so if you despise the snow, this is your window of opportunity to get out before that first fateful snowflake hits the ground.

Ad

However, as the day moves on, clouds are expected to come in from the west and meteorologists predict that this is when the magic will happen. They expect that the snowfall will begin in the late afternoon or early evening across the country.

The snow is also predicted last for a couple of hours — plenty of time to leave sufficient snowman ingredients (or at least 1-3 centimeters of snow according to meteorologists.)

Sunday, shmunday

Saturday may be your only chance to frolic in the snow, however. Sunday morning is set to see the snowfall washed away by the ever-present phenomenon of — you guessed it, rain. Temperatures are expected to warm up, reaching between 4-7 degrees during the day.

Are you excited to see some wintry weather? Or will you be waiting for the rain to take it all away again? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: J. Ketelaars/Pixabay