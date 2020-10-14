According to the RIVM, 20% of people who tested positive for coronavirus went about their business as usual.

Virologist Aura Timen of the RIVM says, “These positively tested people went to work, for example, or took their children to school.” She told RTL Nieuws this is partly to blame for the rapid spread of the virus in the Netherlands.

Another important factor in the rise in cases is that 70% of people with symptoms of coronavirus are still going outside.

The number of positive tests is also higher than ever. Timen says, “Out of every 100 people, 14 are tested positive.” In early June, the ratio was just one in 100.

Bars and restaurants riskier than schools

The new rules to close down restaurants and bars are not without cause. The hospitality sector is where young people often meet, but Timen explains that extra risks also are present in that setting. “We also see that employees in the catering industry test positive more and more.”

Schools, on the other hand, are safer. According to Timen, the increase in positive infections is less extensive in the school setting than with young people in the older age category.

