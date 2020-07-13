Dutch summer is upon us. What that means is that the weather can be quite volatile, and clouds and rain showers will come and go.

Today, Monday, July 13, as you’ve probably noticed, the weather is lovely and sunny, and you can expect it to stay that way, save for some clouds, reports Weerplaza.

Tuesday, however, the classic Dutch summer will rear in its rainy head. The night will also be cloudy with chances for the occasional shower.

Wednesday and Thursday will also not be dry days. Showers will occur throughout these two days, so make sure to plan ahead when going out.

Temperature picking up towards the weekend

Listen, no one can give any guarantees when it comes to Dutch weather. However, from current estimates, this weekend will see a return of some summer heat. A high pressure-area will suppress rainfall, and we’ll have a sunny and hot weekend. The good weather will carry on Monday, but as of now, we don’t know for sure if the weather will continue in its sweet summer goodness.

Feature Image: Lars_Nissen_Photoart/Pixabay