Giro555: the Netherlands raised more than €100 million for Ukraine

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Yesterday’s action day for Ukraine was a huge success for the Netherlands. The nationwide fundraiser by Giro555 raised a whopping €106 million. 🇺🇦

According to the NOS, this is just a provisional amount — and the final total is expected to increase over the next few days.

What is Giro555?

Giro555 is a group of 11 aid organisations that came together and started a campaign for the victims of the war in Ukraine. All the proceeds go towards clean water, shelter, and medical supplies.

The fundraiser already collected €21.4 million in the early morning. Around noon, they raised €29.5 million, and in the early evening they had around €40.9 million.

Radio555 ran ten radio stations where people could request songs in exchange for a donation. The proceeds from commercial breaks also went to the fundraiser.

Dutch support

The Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Schreinemacher announced that the cabinet would allocate €15 million for emergency aid to Ukraine. This was already in addition to the €24.5 million promised earlier.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands

This action day is now Giro555’s third most successful fundraiser. The fundraiser for victims of the 2004 tsunami in Asia collected €208 million. After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Giro555 collected €111 million.

Did you take part in Giro555? Are you helping with relief efforts in Ukraine another way? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Giro555/Supplied
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭

