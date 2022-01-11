Weekly update: Netherlands counts over 200,000 positive tests in one week

NewsHealth
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Group-of-people-wearing-face-masks-outdoots
Image: RadilaRadilova/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/people-wearing-face-masks.html?filter=all&qview=364009956

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from January 4 to January 11 — and they aren’t looking good.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 201,536 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a huge increase compared to last week’s report of 113,554 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has also gone up slightly, rising to 32,4% compared to 30.8% from the week before.

In an unusual turn of events, the RIVM has spoken with the NOS on these numbers — an act that speaks to the gravity of the situation. “We have never seen such large numbers in a week,” a spokesperson tells the NOS.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has decreased compared to the past week. This week, 116 people passed away, compared to 189 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU have continued to decrease. The past week saw 730 new admissions to the nursing ward and 143 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 817 patients and 164 patients respectively.

Young people responsible for nearly half of infections

The virus has been burning its way through young people with the age group of 15-29 being responsible for almost half of infections.

However, if the virus has a firm favourite at the moment, it’s for those between the ages of 20 and 24. This age category has seen a tripling in the number of infections this week.

Netherlands records highest ever daily infections

This week was a week of records, at least when it comes to coronavirus. On January 7, the RIVM recorded 34,954 coronavirus infections in one 24 hour period. This is the highest number of daily infections ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

While the RIVM was quick to point out a system failure that may have meant the number was slightly lower, the institution still recorded that coronavirus infections had increased by 63% compared to the previous week. 😳

Medical grade facemasks from now on?

We may have to ditch our grandmother’s handmade facemasks. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has advised that the Dutch cabinet should implement mandatory medical masks in the Netherlands. 😷

The masks would have to be at least Type II medical masks and should be worn in indoor public spaces. However, whether the cabinet will follow this advice, is another question.

No appointment? No problem

The GGD is aiming to increase the number of walk-in booster locations throughout the Netherlands. What does this mean? Simple, you don’t need an appointment, so you can find out where they’re offering walk-in boosters and join the queue.

These locations will be announced in the coming days. At the moment, walk-in locations can be found in Leeuwarden, Drachten, and Venray.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news and updates.

Feature Image: RadilaRadilova/Depositphotos

Previous articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Weekly update: Netherlands counts over 200,000 positive tests in one week

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from January 4 to January 11 — and they aren't looking good. Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 201,536 new...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

The Atlantic Wall: the remnants of Nazis on the Dutch coast

Vlad Moca-Grama -
You might have noticed concrete bunkers in the dunes along The Hague's coastline, ominously pointing out toward the sea. What's up with these bunkers,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X