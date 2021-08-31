Weekly update: Dutch COVID-19 infections have stabilised

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from August 24 to August 31. The number of infections has stabilised.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 17,575 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a slight increase compared to last week’s report of 17,315 infections.

In a stabilised state, the percentage of positive tests decreased slightly to 13.1% from 13.7% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has decreased. This week, 43 people passed away, compared to 48 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations have also remained stable this week. The past week saw 415 new admissions to the nursing ward and 97 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 426 and 97 respectively.

We’re in the best place to be — apparently

All is not too grim though! According to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Resilience Ranking results, the Netherlands is one of the best places to be in the world during the Delta outbreak.

The Netherlands scored as the second-best place to be based on containment, quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality rate, and progress toward restarting travel and easing border restrictions.

Calling it quits over measures

Not everyone agrees with the resilience ranking though. 👆 A lecturer from the University of Amsterdam quit over the relaxed Covid-19 measures which he perceived to be irresponsible.

For literature lecturer Matt Cornell, the relaxed measures and self-testing done by staff and students are not enough, in his eyes, to keep the pandemic situation at bay.

Dutch COVID-19 savings

According to De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), Dutchies managed to save over €46 billion in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alas, with no plans to spend it anytime soon.

Fear of needles

The GGD’s report that an estimated 20% of young people in the Netherlands do not want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus due to their fear of needles. With schools and universities resuming soon, these numbers are worrisome.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and coronavirus updates.

Feature Image: Ayelt van Veen/Unsplash

