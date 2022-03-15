Weekly update: hospitalisations rise as Dutch cabinet set to drop all measures

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
woman-with-closed-eyes-taking-off-face-mask-near-blossoming-tree
Image: kuprevich/Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/woman-with-closed-eyes-taking-off-protective-mask-from-her-face-near-blossoming-tree_14916819.htm#query=taking%20off%20facemask&position=32&from_view=search

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from March 8 to March 15. The number of hospitalisations increased alongside the number of deaths.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 429,252 new infections in the Netherlands. This represents a slight decrease compared to last week’s report of 439,775 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also decreased with 66.2% of people testing positive compared to 70.0% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has almost doubled compared to the past week. This week, 104 people passed away as opposed to 56 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the number of admissions in the ICU slightly increased. The past week saw 1,454 new admissions to the nursing ward and 91 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,270 patients and 86 patients respectively.

Further loosening of restrictions

Despite the spike of coronavirus cases in the last few weeks, the Dutch cabinet will ditch all restrictive measures by March 23!

This means no more 1G rule for entering indoor events, working from the office instead of from home, and no more PCR tests for vaccinated travellers. Pre-pandemic life, is that you? 😮

Advice for face masks and isolation

The only thing that remains is advice. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) asks people to keep wearing masks on public transport to protect vulnerable individuals.

The same goes for the advice to isolate after a positive test result or if you have coronavirus symptoms.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleBREAKING: Dutch cabinet to ditch all coronavirus measures
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

BREAKING: Dutch cabinet to ditch all coronavirus measures

Dutch Health Minister Kuipers announced the removal of mandatory coronavirus measures starting next Wednesday. Advice such as washing your hands frequently...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Weekly update: hospitalisations rise as Dutch cabinet set to drop all measures

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from March 8 to March 15. The number of hospitalisations increased alongside the number of deaths. Over the past week, the RIVM has...

BREAKING: Dutch cabinet to ditch all coronavirus measures

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Dutch Health Minister Kuipers announced the removal of mandatory coronavirus measures starting next Wednesday. Advice such as washing your hands frequently and isolating when infected...

Taking a quieter train in the Netherlands might just get you a 60% discount!

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Looking to read your book in peace on the train? 📖 Or, do you simply enjoy traveling at a lower price? Look no further!...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X