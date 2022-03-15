Weekly update: hospitalisations rise as Dutch cabinet set to drop all measures

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from March 8 to March 15. The number of hospitalisations increased alongside the number of deaths.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 429,252 new infections in the Netherlands. This represents a slight decrease compared to last week’s report of 439,775 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also decreased with 66.2% of people testing positive compared to 70.0% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has almost doubled compared to the past week. This week, 104 people passed away as opposed to 56 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the number of admissions in the ICU slightly increased. The past week saw 1,454 new admissions to the nursing ward and 91 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,270 patients and 86 patients respectively.

Further loosening of restrictions

Despite the spike of coronavirus cases in the last few weeks, the Dutch cabinet will ditch all restrictive measures by March 23!

This means no more 1G rule for entering indoor events, working from the office instead of from home, and no more PCR tests for vaccinated travellers. Pre-pandemic life, is that you? 😮

Advice for face masks and isolation

The only thing that remains is advice. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) asks people to keep wearing masks on public transport to protect vulnerable individuals.

The same goes for the advice to isolate after a positive test result or if you have coronavirus symptoms.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.