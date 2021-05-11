Weekly update: numbers drop, vaccinations are going up (but will it be enough to relax?)

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
Doctor-giving-a-Dutch-man-a-coronavirus-vaccine
Image: Steven Cornfiled/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/jWPNYZdGz78

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from May 5 to May 11. The number of infections has dropped compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 47,108 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s number of 52,987 new infections. The percentage of positive tests went up to 12.3% compared to 11.7% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has gone up. This week 164 people passed away, compared to 128 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations, as well as the number of admissions to the ICU, have decreased slightly. The past week saw 1,379 new admissions to the nursing ward and 304 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,763 and 388 respectively.

Possible relaxations after May 18

The Dutch cabinet was initially hoping to introduce step two of the five-step plan to ending restrictions on May 11. Despite the drop in coronavirus infections, this set of relaxations was postponed, with the intention of allowing gyms, zoos, amusement parks, and music schools to reopen a week later — after May 18.

Now, the government wants to closely observe the number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions over the course of the next few days before introducing these relaxations.

An official decision about what happens after May 18 will be made next Monday, according to the NOS. Mark Rutte will announce this week’s course of action in a press conference tonight.

Action to prevent vaccine wastage

Many were frustrated at the news that Dutch GPs were forced to throw away coronavirus vaccines due no-shows during appointment slots. In response to this, doctors have set up a website that allows for their redistribution. People can use the website to find GPs with leftover vaccines in their area.

The Ministry of Health has said that this website is a thoughtful idea but “not sensible” and maintains that vaccines should be distributed in line with the RIVM’s advice. Currently, the ministry is aiming to administer 2.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines every week from the end of May onwards.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and coronavirus updates.

Feature Image: Steven Cornfiled/Unsplash

Previous articleHow the Brainwash technique can supercharge your Dutch
Next articlePress conference: many more relaxations by May 19 IF hospital numbers decrease
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Vacations possible from Saturday, OMT advises against relaxations

It will soon be possible to once again hop on a plane and jet off for a summer holiday. As...
Sarah O'Leary -

Latest posts

Vacations possible from Saturday, OMT advises against relaxations

Sarah O'Leary -
It will soon be possible to once again hop on a plane and jet off for a summer holiday. As of this Saturday, May...

Pfizer uses Netherlands to shield billions in profits from tax

Samantha Dixon -
Pfizer has become a household name in the past year and is generating a nice chunk of money as a result — even more,...

Press conference: many more relaxations by May 19 IF hospital numbers decrease

Sarah O'Leary -
Over the past two weeks, the Netherlands has enjoyed a number of relaxations. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister for Health Hugo De Jonge...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X