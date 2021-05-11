Weekly update: numbers drop, vaccinations are going up (but will it be enough to relax?)

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from May 5 to May 11. The number of infections has dropped compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 47,108 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s number of 52,987 new infections. The percentage of positive tests went up to 12.3% compared to 11.7% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has gone up. This week 164 people passed away, compared to 128 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations, as well as the number of admissions to the ICU, have decreased slightly. The past week saw 1,379 new admissions to the nursing ward and 304 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,763 and 388 respectively.

Possible relaxations after May 18

The Dutch cabinet was initially hoping to introduce step two of the five-step plan to ending restrictions on May 11. Despite the drop in coronavirus infections, this set of relaxations was postponed, with the intention of allowing gyms, zoos, amusement parks, and music schools to reopen a week later — after May 18.

Now, the government wants to closely observe the number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions over the course of the next few days before introducing these relaxations.

An official decision about what happens after May 18 will be made next Monday, according to the NOS. Mark Rutte will announce this week’s course of action in a press conference tonight.

Action to prevent vaccine wastage

Many were frustrated at the news that Dutch GPs were forced to throw away coronavirus vaccines due no-shows during appointment slots. In response to this, doctors have set up a website that allows for their redistribution. People can use the website to find GPs with leftover vaccines in their area.

The Ministry of Health has said that this website is a thoughtful idea but “not sensible” and maintains that vaccines should be distributed in line with the RIVM’s advice. Currently, the ministry is aiming to administer 2.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines every week from the end of May onwards.

