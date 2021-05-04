Weekly update: infections drop but no new relaxations expected

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures for the period of April 27 to May 4. The number of infections has dropped compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 52,087 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s number of 55,097 new infections. The percentage of positive tests went up to 11.7% compared to 10.6% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has gone down by one. This week 128 people passed away, compared to 129 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations, as well as the number of admissions to the ICU, have decreased slightly. The past week saw 1,633 new admissions to the nursing ward and 377 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,774 and 379 respectively.

First relaxations in the Netherlands

After a rough King’s Day, the Netherlands saw the first relaxations of coronavirus measures. The country finally said goodbye to the curfew after three months, restaurant terraces reopened, and shopping without an appointment was made possible again. Hundreds flocked to Primark and IKEA in Rotterdam to satisfy their cravings for a new blouse or a new piece of furniture.

However, despite the government’s initial hopes, the next set of relaxations will not be introduced on May 11, meaning that gyms, amusement parks, and zoos will remain closed for the time being.

This has lead to some disappointment, as these institutions believe they can offer visitors a safe experience that follows coronavirus protocols. This belief is also shared by cultural institutions, which have started a petition for their reopening.

Relaxed summer

Things are looking hopeful for the summer, however. A Dutch virologist expects that the number of infections will decrease as the weather gets warmer. Dutchies may also be able to spend their summer vacation abroad, thanks to the EU COVID-19 certificate, also known as “corona passport”, which got the green light from the European Parliament.

Fieldlab events continue in the Netherlands and one of the biggest ones planned — Eurovision 2021 — will be able to welcome live audiences. Meanwhile, Dutch researchers have been training bees to smell coronavirus.

No registration — no vaccine

Currently, only individuals who are registered with their local municipality will be invited to receive a vaccine against coronavirus. This could become problematic for the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in the Netherlands, some of which are not registered and many of which work in professions where the risk of contracting coronavirus is high. Dutch GPs have expressed their worries about this decision.

Feature Image: Brett Sayles/Pexels