The municipality of The Hague has refused to issue a permit for another bonfire in Scheveningen. The organisers’ solution? A torchlight procession to raise funds for next year’s permit.

The organisers of the annual bonfire have had to give up on plans for this year’s event, after still being without a permit while New Year’s Eve draws dangerously closer. They wrote on Facebook that there is no longer enough time.

Instead, a torchlight procession will travel from Van Sint Aldegondeplein to the beach of Scheveningen. 300 people will be able to carry a torch, with funds raised going towards legal aid for the application of next year’s permit.