The municipality of The Hague has refused to issue a permit for another bonfire in Scheveningen. The organisers’ solution? A torchlight procession to raise funds for next year’s permit.
The organisers of the annual bonfire have had to give up on plans for this year’s event, after still being without a permit while New Year’s Eve draws dangerously closer. They wrote on Facebook that there is no longer enough time.
Instead, a torchlight procession will travel from Van Sint Aldegondeplein to the beach of Scheveningen. 300 people will be able to carry a torch, with funds raised going towards legal aid for the application of next year’s permit.
What happened last year?
The event got out of hand last year when a mammoth bonfire of 48 metres tall. It was windy and chilly, and when the bonfire got going a rain of embers began to fall on the crowd – we wish we were kidding!
People were evacuated, bikes got partially melted, and the fire department had to put out embers that were on top of people’s roofs. Basically, it was a disaster.
After last year’s blunder, the municipality of The Hague put an end to permits for building bonfires on during the New Year.
