Should we be worried about coronavirus, the new illness that has put hundreds, potentially thousands, of people in hospital in China, and killed several? Will it come to the Netherlands? The answer to both questions is: well, maybe, RTL Nieuws reports.

The new virus causes respiratory tract infections and can be transmitted from person to person. Especially as the Chinese New Year is coming up- a time where a lot of people will travel home- the Chinese government is concerned about a serious outbreak taking place. But what about the Netherlands? Should we be concerned?

We don’t need to be too afraid

According to Dutch virologist Ab Osterhaus, we don’t need to be too afraid. Although there have been fatalities from the virus, they have only been in people who were already ill or otherwise weakened through age. And while people have been throwing around the idea that the virus has a high mortality rate, we have no way of knowing the true extent of the infection rates- most people will not report themselves ill.

It is possible that the virus will make its way to the Netherlands

It is possible, of course, that some people infected with the virus will travel to the Netherlands- in a globalised world, such things are pretty much unavoidable. But the Netherlands has measures in place to deal with infected individuals coming into the country.

How can you reduce the risk of #coronavirus infection? 👇🏼

… but there are protocols in place to deal with that

According to Harald Wychel of the RIVM “If someone enters the Netherlands with symptoms that have been in the Wuhan region: then the isolation nursing protocol is in effect. You assume that the person is infected, so then you start taking care of someone under isolation.” At that point there would also be an investigation into how the virus was transmitted as well.

The Netherlands is a world leader in research on viruses

The Netherlands is also one of the best countries in the world when it comes to research on viruses. The SARS virus in 2003 was discovered with the help of a team from TU Eindhoven, which also discovered MERS.

So, the long and short of it is that we should we aware of the virus, but not afraid of it.

