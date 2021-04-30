Woman dies while standing in line for coronavirus test in Rotterdam

Yesterday, a woman became unwell while standing in line for a coronavirus test at Rotterdam’s Ahoy test location. GGD employees were quick to give her CPR but, unfortunately, she died on the spot.

The cause of death remains unknown at the time of publication. An ambulance crew was sent to the scene but it became clear that the woman could not be resuscitated.

Once it was determined that the woman had passed away, the test location was temporarily closed in order for the woman’s family to come and say their goodbyes in peace.

Directed to different test streets

Those in need of testing were directed to other test streets by GGD employees. According to a GGD spokesperson, it is unknown whether any tests were cancelled due to the incident.

The spokesperson tells AD that the employees of the test street are “very shocked” and the incident caused “great dismay” amongst both testers and security. On Twitter, the GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond extended their condolences to the woman’s family.

Image: Jana Vondráčková/Supplied.