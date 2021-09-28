Wristbands used instead of QR codes for Breda pub crawl

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
person-getting-pink-wristband
Image: monkeybusiness/Depositphotos

On Saturday, September 25, pub-goers in Breda did not have to get their QR code scanned at every pub. Instead, they all got really cool wristbands that allowed them into any pub! 🥳

From September 25, measures have been put in place for many establishments to check people’s corona certificates or negative tests before letting them into a venue.

KHN Breda and the municipality have figured out a way to make this process easier! Upon first entering a pub, a QR code has to be scanned into the CoronaCheck app. Then, people received a wristband that allowed them to enter any pub or catering establishment. 🍻

Marijn van Dijke of Koninklijke HORECA Nederland (KHN), Breda region said, “It’s a huge success. We’re getting calls from other cities that want this too.”

Checkpoints

The wristbands were given at checkpoints throughout the centre of Breda. It’s not clear how many wristbands were given out that day, but van Dijke estimated it was in the thousands. “It worked like a train,” said van Dijke to RTL Nieuws.

Other cities are also lovin’ it

Other cities, such as Den Bosch and Eindhoven, also plan to start using this wristband system from next weekend onwards. 🙌

“This works particularly well for the pub hoppers. It’s almost like entering some kind of festival site. You have the QR code scanned once, you get a wristband and from that moment on you can just do your thing.”

What do you think about using wristbands for entry into HORECA venues? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: monkeybusiness/Depositphotos

Previous articleFirst jab in another EU country? Further waiting required for a green checkmark
Next articleFeeling lonely? Jumbo is opening 200 new chat checkouts
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Well, this stings — Asian hornet spotted in the Netherlands

Listed as an unwanted species on the EU's list, Asian hornets were spotted in 16 locations in the Netherlands, posing...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Well, this stings — Asian hornet spotted in the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni -
Listed as an unwanted species on the EU's list, Asian hornets were spotted in 16 locations in the Netherlands, posing a serious threat to...

Feeling lonely? Jumbo is opening 200 new chat checkouts

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The supermarket chain Jumbo is due to open 200 new “chat counters” in 2022 — cash registers for people who aren’t in a hurry...

Wristbands used instead of QR codes for Breda pub crawl

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
On Saturday, September 25, pub-goers in Breda did not have to get their QR code scanned at every pub. Instead, they all got really...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X