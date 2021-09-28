Wristbands used instead of QR codes for Breda pub crawl

On Saturday, September 25, pub-goers in Breda did not have to get their QR code scanned at every pub. Instead, they all got really cool wristbands that allowed them into any pub! 🥳

From September 25, measures have been put in place for many establishments to check people’s corona certificates or negative tests before letting them into a venue.

KHN Breda and the municipality have figured out a way to make this process easier! Upon first entering a pub, a QR code has to be scanned into the CoronaCheck app. Then, people received a wristband that allowed them to enter any pub or catering establishment. 🍻

Marijn van Dijke of Koninklijke HORECA Nederland (KHN), Breda region said, “It’s a huge success. We’re getting calls from other cities that want this too.”

Checkpoints

The wristbands were given at checkpoints throughout the centre of Breda. It’s not clear how many wristbands were given out that day, but van Dijke estimated it was in the thousands. “It worked like a train,” said van Dijke to RTL Nieuws.

Other cities are also lovin’ it

Other cities, such as Den Bosch and Eindhoven, also plan to start using this wristband system from next weekend onwards. 🙌

“This works particularly well for the pub hoppers. It’s almost like entering some kind of festival site. You have the QR code scanned once, you get a wristband and from that moment on you can just do your thing.”

What do you think about using wristbands for entry into HORECA venues? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: monkeybusiness/Depositphotos