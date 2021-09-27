First jab in another EU country? Further waiting required for a green checkmark

People who received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in an EU country other than the Netherlands, and their second shot at a GGD location in the Netherlands, cannot receive a QR code through the Dutch CoronaCheck app as of yet.

While the technical side of the problem has already been resolved, it is because of legal reasons that this still isn’t possible, reports NU.nl. The number of people affected by this issue in the Netherlands is currently unknown.

In a letter to the parliament, Dutch Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, stated that the solution should be ready by the first half of October. Individuals affected by the issue will then have to complete an online form available at the CoronaCheck website. Once their details are verified, they will receive the QR code via a secure e-mail. 📧

Further limitations

The issues with coronavirus certificates don’t end there. People who tested positive for the coronavirus at a non-GGD location who are seeking a recovery certificate also cannot get the green tick through the app right now. Likewise, these individuals must fill in an online form to receive a QR code.

The CoronaCheck process also shows limitations for people who were vaccinated outside the EU — they currently have to schedule an appointment in Utrecht for verification. For those who cannot physically come to Utrecht, there is no other solution.

As of September 25, the corona pass is required to enter cafés, restaurants, and other establishments.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva