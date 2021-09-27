First jab in another EU country? Further waiting required for a green checkmark

NewsHealth
Farah Al Mazouni
Photo-of-woman-using-CoronaCheck-App-Netherlands
Image: DutchReview/Canva

People who received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in an EU country other than the Netherlands, and their second shot at a GGD location in the Netherlands, cannot receive a QR code through the Dutch CoronaCheck app as of yet.

While the technical side of the problem has already been resolved, it is because of legal reasons that this still isn’t possible, reports NU.nl. The number of people affected by this issue in the Netherlands is currently unknown.

In a letter to the parliament, Dutch Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, stated that the solution should be ready by the first half of October. Individuals affected by the issue will then have to complete an online form available at the CoronaCheck website. Once their details are verified, they will receive the QR code via a secure e-mail. 📧

Further limitations

The issues with coronavirus certificates don’t end there. People who tested positive for the coronavirus at a non-GGD location who are seeking a recovery certificate also cannot get the green tick through the app right now. Likewise, these individuals must fill in an online form to receive a QR code.

The CoronaCheck process also shows limitations for people who were vaccinated outside the EU — they currently have to schedule an appointment in Utrecht for verification. For those who cannot physically come to Utrecht, there is no other solution.

As of September 25, the corona pass is required to enter cafés, restaurants, and other establishments.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news from the Netherlands!

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva

Previous articleSaturday saw a large-scale debut of the CoronaCheck app — here’s how it went
Next articleWristbands used instead of QR codes for Breda pub crawl
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Well, this stings — Asian hornet spotted in the Netherlands

Listed as an unwanted species on the EU's list, Asian hornets were spotted in 16 locations in the Netherlands, posing...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Well, this stings — Asian hornet spotted in the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni -
Listed as an unwanted species on the EU's list, Asian hornets were spotted in 16 locations in the Netherlands, posing a serious threat to...

Feeling lonely? Jumbo is opening 200 new chat checkouts

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The supermarket chain Jumbo is due to open 200 new “chat counters” in 2022 — cash registers for people who aren’t in a hurry...

Wristbands used instead of QR codes for Breda pub crawl

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
On Saturday, September 25, pub-goers in Breda did not have to get their QR code scanned at every pub. Instead, they all got really...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X