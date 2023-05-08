Edibles in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide [2023]

Welcome to our epic guide to edibles in Amsterdam in 2023 (and yes, we’re telling you where you can get the best space cake as well, no stress!)

You’ve arrived in Amsterdam and want the full-blown Dutch experience. So you put on clogs, buy a wheel of cheese, bike to the nearest canal, and hire a boat.

But instead of blowing clouds of smoke as you chug along the canal, why not drop a trail of crumbs instead?

Swap out that joint for an edible in Amsterdam!

But first, you might be wondering:

what is an edible?

how many edibles should you consume?

will you get too high?

a nd where can you buy the best edibles in Amsterdam?

Edibles can seem a little intimidating sometimes — so here’s all you need to know about edibles in Amsterdam.

What are edibles?

Edibles are food items that are infused with cannabis with the goal of getting high.

They are typically sweet items like space cakes, brownies or gummies, but almost any food item can be turned into an edible treat. We’ve seen weed biscuits, weed shakes, and even weed pasta — to name just a few.

Caution: these brownies may look delicious, but don’t eat too many in one sitting. Image: Depositphotos

So why not just eat straight weed (vegetables, right?)? Well, the part of the marijuana that gets you high is called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and it needs heat to kickstart it.

This is why if you just eat straight cannabis, you won’t feel its intoxicating effects — but just eat a kind of weird salad instead.

Where to buy the best edibles in Amsterdam

While you can buy edibles in virtually any coffeeshop you come across, not all edibles in Amsterdam are created equal.

Red Velvet Space Cake: from Boerejongens

The title of best edible in the Netherlands was officially awarded to Boerejongens for their Red Velvet Space Cake— and luckily, there are a bunch of Boerejongens in Amsterdam for you to try a slice.

Cream cheese, white chocolate, and cacao — the most delicious edible in Amsterdam (and maybe the world).Image: Supplied

We particularly like these stores because they’re fresh, modern, and ridiculously clean. They also welcome everyone: tourists, locals, first-timers, grandmas, neighbours — whoever! And just check out those space cakes. 😍

Spacetry: available at various coffeeshops

The Spacetrys (like a pastry, get it?) are delicious on their own, but the high you get from them is top-notch. The range is stocked at Boerejongens, CoffeeshopAmsterdam, Tweede Kamer, and Coffeeshop DNA coffeeshops. You can even find limited edition versions for the holidays, like Valentines Day! 💕

Lemon Cake edible, anyone? Image: Supplied

Chocolate Brownie: from Coffeeshop Amsterdam

Want to get the best brownie in Amsterdam instead? That honour goes to Coffeeshop Amsterdam — look at those reviews!

Just look at that gooey, chocolatey goodness of the best weed brownie in Amsterdam. Image: Supplied

Edibles and strains: the different types of edibles in Amsterdam

Not all edibles are created equal. In fact, like the different types of weed in Amsterdam, edibles vary depending on what strain is used.

Weed vs. hash-based edibles

Weed is the dried cannabis plant, cultivated mainly from flowering buds. Hash, on the other hand, is a paste made from resin and sap from the plant.

Hash produces stronger effects because it possesses a higher concentration of THC than the dried plant — so an edible made with hash may give you a stronger high (depending on the quantity used and consumed).

Indica vs. sativa-based edibles

There are two sub-species of cannabis. Indica-based weed will provide more of a body high and sativa-based cannabis will produce more of a head high.

You can also get hybrid cannabis and many shops will sell a blend of the two.

THC vs. CBD in edibles

Finally, there are thousands of possible cannabinoids that weed can contain but the most common cannabinoids are THC and CBD (cannabidiol).

THC produces psychoactive effects while CBD doesn’t produce a head high. CBD is, however, hailed as a miracle worker for pain relief, easing mental stress, and assisting sleep.

Why should you eat your way to a high?

Have you not heard that smoking is bad for you? As well as not exercising, binge drinking, eating junk food, and.. well, the list goes on.

Smoking a joint will make you feel high almost instantly, but will fade fast. In comparison, an edible like a space cake can take a few hours before you feel the effects, but you’ll feel high for much longer.

Edibles are also a more discreet way to consume marijuana. If you’re heading to the movies and don’t want to stink of smoke, then eating a space cake will do the trick.

Or if you’re home and don’t want to spark complaints of a weedy smell from neighbours, edibles are a great alternative.

Eating edibles in Amsterdam: what you need to know

Ready to go and stock up on the best edibles that can be found in Amsterdam? Here are a few quick tips first.

Edibles absorb differently in your body

Some people don’t notice a difference, but others say they do. Even the best weed connoisseurs have been caught off-guard by edibles.

The main aspect of edibles to be wary of is the delayed high. It will come on much slower compared to smoking a joint or inhaling a bong.

Delicious, but these edibles can knock your socks off in Amsterdam. Image: Depositphotos

Once you eat your edible, it travels to your gut where it’s broken down and the food is converted into energy. The cannabis compounds are metabolised in the liver and then circulated throughout the body and brain.

Given the edibles need to be absorbed through the digestive system, this creates a delayed onset in comparison to smoking, where effects are felt almost instantly.

So you need to take your edible-eating slow

A lot of people eat half a brownie, expect it to kick it five minutes later, and when it doesn’t, they smash the other half. Then an hour later, it all hits at once, they become incredibly stoned, and end up having a bad trip.

As New York Times columnist,

“What could go wrong with a bite or two?

Everything, as it turned out. Not at first. For an hour, I felt nothing. But then I felt a scary shudder go through my body and brain. I barely made it from the desk to the bed, where I lay curled up in a hallucinatory state for the next eight hours.”

Take it slow, figure out your tolerance, and stick within your limit.

A good practice is to eat a small, manageable amount, then wait two to four hours for it to kick in fully. Trust us: being a bit less high is 100% preferable to having a bad trip.

Know how much of your edible you should eat

Each edible should state on the packaging how many milligrams of weed are inside. As a rough starting point, 10mg is considered a single serving for an adult.

But if you have never had an edible before, we recommend starting smaller. Even if the packaging says to eat half of the space cake, you might need only a fraction of that for a comfortable high.

Always keep in mind: start low and go slow.

If you get too high, here’s what to do

There’s nothing worse than feeling too high or out of control. If the heebie-jeebies hit, here are a few quick tips:

First, breathe deeply. Remember, no one has ever died from a weed overdose.

Put on a funny show or podcast to distract yourself.

Drink a glass of water.

Eat a snack: pine nuts, lemon, and peppercorns are all scientifically proven to reduce the effects of a high.

Give a friend a call and let them talk you down.

Take a relaxing shower.

Take a walk through some quiet streets — but remember your charged phone so you don’t get lost in Amsterdam.

Try to sleep it off.

Want to make your own edibles? Here are the dos and don’ts

Although weed affects people differently, sativa-based weed will give the users a head high and indica-based weed is a body high that is better for relaxation and sleep. So consider this when picking the strain of weed for your edibles.

You’ll need to look up a recipe online (there are many of them out there), but here is a brief overview of the dos and don’ts:

Dos Don’ts Do make sure to stir, it will distribute the weed evenly throughout your dish. Don’t cook cannabis in its raw state. The THC won’t activate, and you will just be consuming plant leaves. Do kick-start the THC component by heating the mixture, otherwise, you won’t get high. Don’t grind the weed too finely. There shouldn’t be chunks, but it shouldn’t be powdered either. Find a happy medium. Do measure how much weed you put in. Around five milligrams is a good starting place. Don’t cook at a high temperature. Around 130 degrees Celsius should be about the maximum.

What’s next?

Edibles are a fantastic way to experience the weed culture in Amsterdam, as long you take it slow, start small, and go with the flow.

Of course, edibles like space cakes aren’t the only way to go. You can also check out truffles, CBD oil, hash, or even ecstasy.

And if you would prefer to find out about smoking weed in Amsterdam, you’ll need our guide for the best coffeeshops in Amsterdam.

Enjoy your trip to Amsterdam — and your other trip too! 😉

Have you eaten edibles in Amsterdam? Got a recommendation? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!

Edibles in Amsterdam: Frequently asked questions

Where is the best space cake in Amsterdam? The best space cake in Amsterdam can be found at any Boerenjongens stores. The Cannabis Cup awarded them Best Edibles Menu in Amsterdam for 2022 and their Red Velvet Cake is to die for. How long does it take to get high from edibles? It varies depending on your tolerance and experience, but the time from ingestion to feeling high can take anywhere between 30 minutes to two hours. Why is the high more intense with edibles? When you smoke weed, the THC enters the bloodstream more rapidly through the alveoli in the lungs. THC does not break down easily in blood. So instead, the THC binds with the endocannabinoid receptors in the body. This means the weed doesn’t metabolise in the stomach. But when you eat the cannabis, the saliva starts to break down the THC, which is then absorbed more intensely by the stomach. That’s why, even though it can take much longer to kick in, once it does, the high will last a lot longer and feel much stronger.



Editor’s note: This article was originally published in September 2019 and was fully updated in April 2023 for your reading pleasure.