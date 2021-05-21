Blissful beaches and hidden gems: these corona-proof tours will make your summer

Summer is almost here, which means white sand beaches, exotic palm trees, and sipping on cocktails in exciting new locations, right? Well, in most cases… not this year.

We can probably all agree that coronavirus threw a spanner in many exciting travel plans. However, there’s no need to despair. You can enjoy a perfectly delightful, corona-proof summer tour without ever having to step foot outside the land of clogs and cheese.

A corona-proof tour around the wonders of the Netherlands

When the pandemic started, Dennis from Renzy realised that international travel restrictions don’t have to mean that the days of adventures are over. So he created the perfect outdoor activity — a corona-proof tour around Holland’s many wonders.

Twizys ensure that your tour is entirely corona-proof. Image: Renzy/Supplied

The secret to Renzy’s corona-proof tours lies in their use of Twizies. Now, what exactly is a Twizy? A Renault Twizy is a two-person 100% electric vehicle that is super easy to get around with.

The mini cars are fully automatic and perfectly suitable for two adults or one adult with a child. This means that you can enjoy a private tour with only those you want around — no strangers invading your 1.5 metre social distancing bubble. All Twizies are also properly cleaned and disinfected before every tour.

Uncover the beauty of Dutch beaches on the dune & beach tour

The Netherlands is not the most generous of countries when it comes to sunshine. But when the sun does come out — oh, we know how to enjoy it. As soon as the temperatures reach the twenties or thirties, everyone in the Netherlands flocks to the beach.

Summer sunshine & vitamin sea: entirely crowds-free

While this collective excitement for basking in the sun while snacking on bitterballen is wonderful, it can also be a little difficult problematic — especially given this year’s circumstances.

Exploring Dutch beaches in Twizys means that you don’t have to worry about crowds. Image: Renzy/Supplied

If you’re dying to dip your toes in the warm sand of Dutch beaches but are worried about the hundreds of others who share this desire, we totally get you. The best thing about Renzy’s dune & beach tour is that you can completely avoid the crowds while still enjoying everything else — the sun, the beach, and your own choice of company.

Explore The charm of Noordwijk

The three-hour long dune & beach tour will have you soaking in the atmosphere of one of Holland’s most popular beach spots — the charming coastal town of Noordwijk. You’ll explore sand dunes, picturesque villages and towns, as well as secret spots that regular visitors normally don’t venture into!

Beach adventure for the kids: a tour with a treasure hunt

Look for a hidden code on Renzy’s beach tour with a treasure hunt to win a nice prize! Image: Renzy/Supplied

In addition, you can also book a special family package that lets your children channel their inner detective with an exciting photo treasure hunt. As they explore Dutch beaches, they simply have to look for a hidden numerical code. on the way. Once they crack the code, they can open a safe and win a nice price!

💸 Price: €85 for one Twizy, €120 for a family package (two Twizies)

🕑 Duration: 180 minutes

📅 Timetable: 10 AM to 1 PM or 3 PM to 6 PM every day

🗓️ Availability: May 11 to October 31

Enjoy a corona-free tour of Dutch windmills

If a day of sea and sand isn’t quite your thing, you can also enjoy picturesque windmills, fascinating polders, and charming villages. Can it possibly get more Dutch than this? If you want to immerse yourself in centuries of Dutch tradition, then Renzy’s countryside & windmills tour might be something for you.

Much like Renzy’s beach tour, participants can zip around in their own Twizy, meaning that once again your tour is corona-proof! No need to worry about rubbing shoulders with strangers.

Our personal tip to make this tour even more exciting? Try to count how many windmills you can see on this unforgettable 35 km long drive. 😉

💸 Price: €85

🕑 Duration: 180 minutes

📅 Timetable: 10 AM to 1 PM or 3 PM to 6 PM every day

🗓️ Availability: May 11 to October 31

Travel through time on the history & castle tour

Maybe diving into the Netherlands’ history is more your thing. If that’s the case, then you’re in luck. South Holland has a rich and fascinating history which manifests itself in beautiful small and private castles, churches, and luxurious estates that are scattered across the region.

Renzy’s corona-proof summer tours are the perfect activity for the entire family. Image: Renzy/Supplied

Thanks to Renzy’s history & castle tour, you’ll be able to cruise around these well kept secrets in no time. The stops include, for example, the charming castle “Oud Poelgeest,” the luxurious “Huys te Warmont” and “Kasteel Keukenhof.”

You’re free to explore these historic sites at your own pace, armed with an audio guide full of information and fun facts. Who said that the Netherlands was just tulips and windmills?

💸 Price: €85

🕑 Duration: 180 minutes

📅 Timetable: 10 AM to 1 PM or 3 PM to 6 PM every day

🗓️ Availability: May 11 to October 31

Dahlia show garden tour: enjoy flowers in full bloom this autumn

Did you miss out on the colourful tulips and gorgeous cherry blossoms in the Netherlands this spring? No worries, because the lowlands are also home to exceptional dahlia flowers. With Renzy’s Dahlia show gardens tour, you can take in the scent of these beautiful blossoms as you cruise between and explore multi-coloured show gardens.

There’s also plenty of time to stop on the way and admire these beauties up close. And the best part? Everyone knows about Dutch tulip fields, but dahlias are truly the Netherlands’ hidden gem. This tour is therefore your unique chance to snap beautiful one-of-a-kind photos that nobody else has!

💸 Price: €85

🕑 Duration: 180 minutes

📅 Timetable: 10 AM to 1 PM or 3 PM to 6 PM from Tuesday until Friday, 10 AM to 1 PM on Saturdays

🗓️ Availability: August 18 to October 13

Discover Holland’s secret corners at your own pace

Explore hidden gems of the Netherlands at your own pace and snap some nice photos on the way. Image: Renzy/Supplied

We’ve all been there — you’re visiting a new place, marveling at the beautiful sights around you, a look of fascination in your eyes. It’s like you’re being transported in time, living the story of the people who walked these streets hundreds of years ago, being truly immersed in the moment, and then — someone pokes into you.

It’s your tour guide rushing you to move on, otherwise you’ll miss the hundred other sights that were planned for this tour. With Renzy’s summer tours you’re free to explore at your own pace — in fact, while you’re touring a fixed route, there is plenty of time and opportunities to stop and snap some pics!

Never get lost with a GPS on board and an audio guide

Renzy’s Twizzies come with a GPS and audio guide — both of which are available in three languages — Dutch, English, and German.

All of Renzy’s Twizys are equpped with a GPS navigation. Image: Renzy/Supplied

You’ll be armed with detailed maps of your tour and the surroundings, which means that even if you’re horrible with directions (and let’s be honest, not all of us are gifted with an impeccable sense of orientation) you’ll never get lost!

Your audio guide will also offer some fun facts along the way. Each private tour lasts about three hours, so you’ll always have plenty of time to stop along the way and take photos.

Sign me up! How do I get my Twizy?

Exploring the Netherlands by bike is fun but gliding through the lowlands in a Twizy is a whole other experience. Ready to enjoy the summer of your dreams? Here’s a checklist of things you need to know before you book a tour with Renzy. Once this is all set, there’s nothing stopping you!

What do you need to drive a Twizy?

🚗 Driver must be aged 21 or above, at least three years in possession of a driver’s licence.

🆔 You need to bring a valid ID or passport and, of course, your driver’s licence.

🗺 If you’re not from Europe, North or South America, or Australia, you’ll need to bring an international licence.

💰 You need to pay a deposit of €150 in advance.

📝 Own risk of €500 applies per Twizy.

🍷☝ No alcohol is allowed on the tours.

❌ As per Renzy’s Terms and Conditions, cancellation notice is required by email a minimum of 14 days before the tour date.

📍 All Renzy’s tours depart from Meer en Duin 36 in Lisse. You can get there by car or public transport.

If we haven’t convinced you yet (seriously, though, what more do you need?), maybe other people who embarked on one of Renzy’s tours will. Whether you’re wondering how many Insta snaps they captured on their tour and what their absolute favourite thing was you can read all about their experience.

Alternatively, if you’re dying to know how many snacks you should bring on your trip or what the best outfit is (hint: it’s layers 😉), get in touch with Renzy directly. They recommend that you’re quick though! Spots are limited and they’re snapped up fast.

Will you be exploring Netherlands’ secret beaches in a Twizy? Let us know your summer plans in the comments below!