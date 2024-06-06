Blissful beaches and hidden gems: these unique Dutch tours will make your summer

Summer is here, which means white sand beaches, exotic palm trees, and sipping on cocktails in exciting new locations — but did you know that the Netherlands has some hidden gems of its own?

And even more, there’s a super-fun way for you to explore them!

A unique tour around the wonders of the Netherlands

Looking for a fun way to spend a sunny Saturday? An exciting date idea? Or perhaps the perfect Father’s Day gift?

Renzy’s tours will take you to the hidden corners of the Netherlands, where you can explore some of the best beaches hidden from the crowds, see beautiful Dutch windmills, and even engage in treasure hunts.

However, the secret to Renzy’s tours lies in their use of Twizies. Now, what exactly is a Twizy? A Renault Twizy is a two-person, 100% electric vehicle that is super easy to get around with.

Cruise through the dunes in a Twizzy! Image: Renzy/Supplied

The mini-cars are fully automatic and perfectly suitable for two adults or one adult with a child. This means that you can enjoy a private tour at your own pace with the people you love.

The perfect gift for Father’s Day!

Is your father a history nerd? We knew it! And so does Renzy, which is why they are offering special gift cards for Father’s Day! Whether he’s crazy for castles, a fan of flowers, or a dad for the dunes, Renzy has the perfect gift for him.

But who said dads get to have all the fun? Gift a tour to your best friend, more-than-friends-friend, or even better, your mother!

So where exactly can Renzy and these Twizies bring you? 👇

Uncover the beauty of Dutch beaches on the dune & beach tour

The Netherlands is not the most generous of countries when it comes to sunshine. But when the sun does come out — oh, we know how to enjoy it. As soon as the temperatures reach the twenties or thirties, everyone in the Netherlands flocks to the beach.

Summer sunshine & vitamin sea: entirely crowds-free

While this collective excitement for basking in the sun while snacking on bitterballen is wonderful, it can lead to chaos on certain Dutch beaches.

Exploring Dutch beaches in Twizies means that you don’t have to worry about crowds. Image: Renzy/Supplied

If you’re dying to dip your toes in the warm sand of Dutch beaches but without the sound of hundreds of other people, Renzy offers the cure.

The best thing about Renzy’s dune & beach tour is that you can completely avoid the usual crowds and explore beaches that are harder to reach via traditional forms of transportation.

Not only are these Dutch dunes and beaches much more peaceful, but they are also extremely beautiful and uniquely Dutch.

Explore The charm of Noordwijk

The three-hour-long dune & beach tour will also allow you to soak in the atmosphere of one of Holland’s most popular beach spots — the charming coastal town of Noordwijk.

You’ll explore sand dunes, picturesque villages and towns, as well as secret spots that regular visitors normally don’t venture into!

Beach adventure for the kids: a tour with a treasure hunt

Look for a hidden code on Renzy’s beach tour with a treasure hunt to win a nice prize! Image: Renzy/Supplied

In addition, you can also book a special family package that lets your children channel their inner detective with an exciting photo treasure hunt.

As they explore Dutch beaches, they simply have to look for a hidden numerical code on the way. Once they crack the code, they can open a safe and win a nice price!

💸 Price: €89 for one Twizy, €125 for a family package (two Twizies) including the treasure hunt

🕑 Duration: 180 minutes

📅 Timetable: 10 AM to 1 PM or 3 PM to 6 PM every day

🗓️ Availability: May 11 to October 31

Enjoy a tour of Dutch windmills

If a day of sea and sand isn’t quite your thing, you can also enjoy picturesque windmills, fascinating polders, and charming villages.

Can it possibly get more Dutch than this? If you want to immerse yourself in centuries of Dutch tradition, then Renzy’s countryside & windmills tour might be something for you.

Much like Renzy’s beach tour, participants can zip around in their own Twizy, enjoying a private and unique tour of the Netherlands’ world-famous monuments.

Our personal tip to make this tour even more exciting? Try to count how many windmills you can see on this unforgettable 35 km long drive. 😉

💸 Price: €89

🕑 Duration: 180 minutes

📅 Timetable: 10 AM to 1 PM or 3 PM to 6 PM every day

🗓️ Availability: May 11 to October 31

Travel through time on the history & castle tour

Maybe diving into the Netherlands’ history is more your thing. If that’s the case, then you’re in luck.

Renzy’s summer tours are the perfect activity for the entire family. Image: Renzy/Supplied

South Holland has a rich and fascinating history that manifests itself in beautiful small and private castles, churches, and luxurious estates that are scattered across the region.

Thanks to Renzy’s history & castle tour, you’ll be able to cruise around these well-kept secrets in no time.

The stops include, for example, the charming castle “Oud Poelgeest,” the luxurious “Huys te Warmont” and “Kasteel Keukenhof.”

You’re free to explore these historic sites at your own pace, armed with an audio guide full of information and fun facts. Who said that the Netherlands was just tulips and windmills?

💸 Price: €89

🕑 Duration: 180 minutes

📅 Timetable: 10 AM to 1 PM or 3 PM to 6 PM every day

🗓️ Availability: May 9 to October 31

Dahlia show garden tour: enjoy flowers in full bloom this autumn

Did you miss out on the colourful tulips and gorgeous cherry blossoms in the Netherlands this spring? No worries because the lowlands are also home to exceptional dahlia flowers.

With Renzy’s Dahlia show gardens tour, you can take in the scent of these beautiful blossoms as you cruise between and explore multi-coloured show gardens.

There’s also plenty of time to stop on the way and admire these beauties up close. And the best part? Everyone knows about Dutch tulip fields, but dahlias are truly the Netherlands’ hidden gem.

Meaning, you guessed it, this tour is your unique chance to snap beautiful one-of-a-kind photos that nobody else has!

💸 Price: €89

🕑 Duration: 180 minutes

📅 Timetable: 10 AM to 1 PM or 3 PM to 6 PM from Tuesday until Friday, 10 AM to 1 PM on Saturdays

🗓️ Availability: August 13 to October 16

Discover Holland’s secret corners at your own pace

We’ve all been there — you’re visiting a new place, marvelling at the beautiful sights around you, a look of fascination in your eyes.

Explore hidden gems of the Netherlands at your own pace and snap some nice photos on the way. Image: Renzy/Supplied

It’s like you’re being transported in time, living the story of the people who walked these streets hundreds of years ago, truly immersed in the moment, and then — someone pokes into you.

It’s your tour guide rushing you to move on, otherwise you’ll miss the hundred other sights that were planned for this tour.

With Renzy’s summer tours, you’re free to explore at your own pace — in fact, while you’re touring a fixed route, there is plenty of time and opportunities to stop and snap some pics!

Never get lost with a GPS on board and an audio guide

Renzy’s Twizzies come with a GPS and audio guide — both of which are available in three languages — Dutch, English, and German.

All of Renzy’s Twizies are equipped with GPS navigation. Image: Renzy/Supplied

You’ll be armed with detailed maps of your tour and the surroundings, which means that even if you’re horrible with directions (and let’s be honest, not all of us are gifted with an impeccable sense of orientation), you’ll never get lost!

Your audio guide will also offer some fun facts along the way. Each private tour lasts about three hours, so you’ll always have plenty of time to stop along the way and take photos.

Sign me up! How do I get my Twizy?

Exploring the Netherlands by bike is fun but gliding through the lowlands in a Twizy is a whole other experience.

Ready to enjoy the summer of your dreams? Here’s a checklist of things you need to know before you book a tour with Renzy. Once this is all set, there’s nothing stopping you!

What do you need to drive a Twizy? 🚗 The driver must be aged 21 or above at least three years in possession of a driver’s licence.

🆔 You need to bring a valid ID or passport and, of course, your driver’s licence.

🗺 If you’re not from Europe, North or South America, or Australia, you’ll need to bring an international licence.

💰 You need to pay a deposit of €150 in advance.

📝 Own risk of €500 applies per Twizy.

🍷☝ No alcohol is allowed on the tours.

❌ As per Renzy’s Terms and Conditions, cancellation notice is required by email a minimum of 14 days before the tour date.

📍 Renzy’s tours depart from Meer en Duin 36 in Lisse. You can get there by car or public transport.

If we haven’t convinced you yet (seriously, though, what more do you need?), maybe other people who embarked on one of Renzy’s tours will.

Whether you’re wondering how many Insta snaps they captured on their tour and what their absolute favourite thing was you can read all about their experience.

Alternatively, if you’re dying to know how many snacks you should bring on your trip or what the best outfit is (hint: it’s layers 😉), get in touch with Renzy directly.

They recommend that you’re quick, though! Spots are limited, and they’re snapped up fast.

Will you be exploring the Netherlands’ secret beaches in a Twizy? Let us know your summer plans in the comments below!