The ultimate guide to tulip season in the Netherlands in 2023

Hoera — buds are growing, the days are getting longer, and spring will soon be knocking at the door, as tulip season in Holland is on its way!
When thinking of tulips in the Netherlands, the Keukenhof immediately comes to mind.
However, there are other ways to enjoy the blooming flowers that’ll be easier on your wallet (and won’t see you fighting your way through hordes of other tourists 😉).
Here we’ll talk tulip fields, where to see them for free, when’s the best time to go, and what events you can’t miss.
So without further ado, here’s all you need to know about tulip season in the Netherlands in 2023!
The best places to see tulips in the Netherlands
One must-see location to enjoy the tulips is a charming region aptly named the Bollenstreek (bulb region).
Between the Hague and Haarlem, the Bollenstreek comprises the cities of Lisse, Hillegom, Katwijk, Noordwijk, Noordwijkerhout, and Teylingen, which are home to a blooming tulip industry.
In the quaint town of Lisse you’ll also find the Keukenhof. Known as the ‘Garden of Europe’, this gem is one of the world’s largest flower gardens and boasts a whopping 7 million bulbs.
If you’re looking for quieter areas instead, you can head to the rolling countryside between Hillegom and Warmond, where you’ll find truly breathtaking flower fields.
Tip: if you’re strapped for cash and would rather not pay to visit the Keukenhof, then you can also stroll or bike through the fields around it.
When to see tulips in bloom
The flowering season begins with the blossoming of crocuses in March, followed by hyacinths, narcissus/daffodils and tulips at the end of the month.
READ MORE | The Dutch and tulips: how did tulips in the Netherlands become a thing?
It’s during this time that the Keukenhof opens its doors (March 23), and stays open until the tail-end of the tulip season on May 14. Mid-April is likely the best time for most tourists to visit, as the tulips will be in full bloom.
However, it’s worth noting that the season changes slightly every year, so finding the prime time to visit these gorgeous blooms can be really difficult.
Climate change is also making itself known, so the kind of weather the Netherlands experiences before and during the tulip season can affect whether or not the flowers are in full bloom.
How to tour tulip fields in the Netherlands
From Leiden, we recommend going for a day of cycling in the flower fields.
Take the direction of Noordwijkerhout, and come back via Sassenheim and Teylingen. You’ll be able to go through amazing fields, with windmills, for complete scenery!
Is cycling not your thing? Geen probleem (no problem), as you can also take a a stroll through stunning tulip fields.
Hop on the train to Hillegom for an easy walk around the station. You won’t have to go far to find the fields, as they are easily accessible.
If you want to skip the crowds and see the tulip fields unobstructed, there’s a very cool option to get you off the beaten path.
Renting an electric-powered Renault Twizy will have you whizzing around the breathtaking flower fields at your own pace, bypassing crowds of tourists for completely unobstructed views of the stunning Keukenhof.
The cherry on top is that touring the gorgeous fields with Renzy will give you a GPS guide and a detailed map with all the information you need in the privacy of your two-seater car.
Getting cool facts about the tulips whilst feeling the breeze in your hair and enjoying the view? Leuk! ✨
3 fabulous Dutch festivals to check out during the tulip season
Tulip season in Holland is almost like an extra holiday season in the middle of the year.
Oh, and what’s a part of every holiday? That’s right, celebrations and festivities!
Tulp Festival Amsterdam
Amsterdam’s magical Tulp Festival ushers in the coming spring with tens of thousands of blossoming tulips decorating the capitol’s shopping streets and city squares.
Visitors are also treated to the entrancing sight of tulips in bloom in Amsterdam’s many parks and public gardens.
📍 Where: in the heart of Amsterdam
🗓️ When: March 23 – May 14
Bloemencorso Bollenstreek
Every spring, the Netherlands plays host to a stunning flower parade known as the Bloemencorso Bollenstreek.
A parade of cheerful floats bedecked with blossoms (and merry participants!) travel from Noordwijk to Haarlem, in a fun spectacle that can’t be missed.
📍 Where: Vuurtoren van Noordwijk aan Zee to Raaks (Haarlem)
🗓️ When: April 22, from 9:15 AM to 9:55 PM
Flower Festival and Flower Auction in Aalsmeer
Another fabulous floral experience is the Flower Festival in Aalsmeer, which also hosts the largest trading platform for plants and flowers in the world.
Both the festival and the accompanying Flower Auction offer visitors a brightly colourful, bustling market, where each day 19 million flowers and 2 million plants are sold.
📍 Where: Legmeerdijk 305, 1431 GB Aalsmeer
🗓️ When: dates for 2023 are yet to be announced
Do you have any tips for the tulip season in Holland? Tell us in the comments!
This article was originally published in January 2017 and was fully updated in January 2023 for your reading pleasure.
when is the best time to come visiting holland and buy some fall season bulbs??
Hi Gabrielle,
Thank you very much for your useful information. I plan to go to Netherlands next year around the end of May. So, I would miss ‘Keukenhof garden’ 🙁 However, after reading your post, it gave me hopes that I still have a chance to see beautiful flowers. I wonder if I go to “Bollenstreek, the Bulb Region” around the end of May, will there be any spring flowers left?
Thank you very much!
Hiya just another question!
I have tried looking up answers for my questions but just can’t seem to find any. I was just curious as to whether we had to pay to visit a tulip field anywhere in Holland?
I’m visiting Holland 16 May through 19 May. Will the tulips still be in bloom? Will the Keukenhof be open to see the tulips?
This is definite bucketlist item! I would love to visit! Such beautiful flowers and colors.
